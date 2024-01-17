Tiger Corridor Land Dispute: Unlawful Petrol Bunk Construction in Komaram Bheem Asifabad District

In the heart of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, a controversy is brewing over the construction of a petrol bunk. The land, a vital tiger corridor linking the forests of Maharashtra and Telangana, is the subject of heated dispute. Amidst calls for a joint inspection by the forest department, local revenue authorities have issued a no-objection certificate, asserting that the land is revenue land, not forest land. However, evidence points to the contrary.

Advertisment

A Disputed Land

The land in question, known as Survey No. 342 or 'Kadamba extension 6,' is recorded as forest land. Allegations have surfaced that it has been unlawfully occupied for the petrol pump construction. This revelation came to light in the wake of investigations into the mysterious deaths of two tigers in the district in early January.

Officials under the Scanner

Advertisment

The ensuing scrutiny resulted in the suspension of several forest department officials for their negligence. The Penchikalpet forest range officer, who failed to follow instructions to demolish the under-construction petrol bunk, was among those suspended. Notably, the construction is believed to be backed by influential individuals, including a local municipal official, a ZPTC member, and a businessperson with ties to a former MLA.

Proceed with Caution

Until the land dispute is resolved, it is advised that the district collector refrain from granting final permissions for the petrol bunk. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent checks and balances in land use, especially in areas crucial to wildlife conservation. The fate of the petrol bunk hangs in the balance, as does the future of the tiger corridor it threatens to disrupt.