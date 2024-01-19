TiE Global Ushers in New Leadership Era, Continues Impressive Global Impact

TiE Global, a non-profit organization committed to the advancement of entrepreneurship, has ushered in a new era with the announcement of key appointments to its Board of Trustees for 2024. Amit Gupta, founder and CEO of Ecosystm Group, and Murali Bukkapatanam, founder and CEO of Volksy Technologies, have stepped into the roles of Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively. These appointments underline TiE Global's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship through collaborative leadership and inclusivity.

A New Chapter in Leadership

Amit Gupta, the new Chairman, brings to the table his rich experience as an entrepreneur, advisor, and impact investor. His counterpart, Murali Bukkapatanam, the appointed Vice-Chairman, mirrors Gupta's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship. Both leaders have previously served in leadership positions within TiE, demonstrating their dedication to the organization's mission and values.

Strengthening the Board

The 2024 Board of Trustees also welcomes three new members: Amit Mookim of TiE Mumbai, Madan Padaki of TiE Bangalore, and Kevin Parikh of TiE SouthCoast. These new appointments serve to strengthen the Board's diversity and its commitment to effective program delivery.

Impact and Initiatives

TiE Global has made significant strides in fostering entrepreneurship on a global scale. A KPMG report cites the organization's staggering contributions to entrepreneurial wealth, amounting to over $1 trillion. Besides wealth creation, TiE has also been instrumental in generating 2.5 million jobs and investing more than $70 billion through approximately 25,000 startups.

The organization's initiatives, such as TiE Women, TiE U, TYE, TiE Global Angels, TiE India Angels, and TiE Nurture, are testament to its commitment to inclusive and diverse entrepreneurship. It also hosts Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across various domains and organizes the TiE Global Summit, one of the largest annual entrepreneurial forums. The 'TiE Global Entrepreneur Awards', presented by the organization, recognize outstanding entrepreneurs worldwide, further echoing their commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.