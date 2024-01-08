TIDCO Accelerates Housing Distribution in Adavitakkellapadu, Guntur

In an effort to provide housing to eligible beneficiaries in the region, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has announced the completion of house distribution in the Adavitakkellapadu TIDCO Housing Colony by January 12. The distribution process, led by TIDCO’s superintendent engineer, China Koteswara Rao, began with the distribution of land ownership documents known as ‘pattas’ and keys for houses in 10 blocks within the colony. The initial round of distribution covered houses measuring 300 square feet.

Expanding the Scope of Distribution

The distribution process will continue for houses measuring 365 and 425 square feet. Beneficiaries who have received their pattas are now eligible to apply for electricity connections, marking an important step towards creating a fully functional living environment. This initiative forms part of a broader drive to provide housing to eligible beneficiaries in the region.

Assisting Beneficiaries

As part of this initiative, beneficiaries who have not yet received their pattas and keys are advised to contact the officials from the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and TIDCO at the housing colony. The GMC has been instrumental in this process, with deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao and GMC manager Sivannarayana attending the event.

Broader Housing Initiatives

The distribution is part of a larger initiative that includes the construction of 4,192 houses at Adavitakkellapadu and 1,888 houses at Vengalayapalem under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Jagananna Nagar Housing Scheme. With a total cost of Rs 12 lakh per house, the government is providing these houses free of cost to the beneficiaries, demonstrating a strong commitment to housing development in the region.