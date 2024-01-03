Third Quarter Decline in India’s Road Project Awards Raises Infrastructure Concerns

In the wake of the continuous declining trend of the previous fiscal year, the awarding of road projects in India has experienced a significant slump in the third quarter of FY24. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded a meager 309 kilometers of road projects during the first nine months of FY24, marking a steep 89% decrease from the same period in FY23. December emerged as the third month in the fiscal year, alongside April and May, where no road project awards were recorded. This lack of project awards reveals a sluggish performance in the sector, raising concerns about the progress of infrastructure development in the country.

A Ray of Hope: The Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Expressway

Despite the sluggish performance in the sector, the construction of the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Access Controlled Expressway is in full swing, projected to become operational in March this year. The Greenfield project aims to significantly cut down travel time from Delhi to Haridwar or Dehradun to approximately 2 hours 30 minutes. The expressway, designed for a minimum speed of 100 kilometers per hour, is expected to boost regional economic growth and the tourism sector in Uttarakhand.

Addressing Wildlife Concerns

The expressway includes a 12-kilometer-long wildlife elevated corridor, a 340-meter tunnel near the Dat Kaali temple in Dehradun, and multiple animal passes to minimize wildlife disruption. Additionally, the project encompasses the construction of five road overbridges, 110 vehicle underpasses, 76 kilometers of service roads, and a collective stretch of 29 kilometers of elevated sections.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Infrastructure Development

The NHAI’s road project awards have plummeted by 44% in the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year. This decline is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted construction activities and led to a decrease in project awards. In response, the NHAI is now focusing on accelerating the pace of awarding projects to compensate for the lost time.