en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

The Zsa Zsa Factor: Fame Without Accomplishment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:02 am EST
The Zsa Zsa Factor: Fame Without Accomplishment

In the age of social media and ceaseless publicity, the concept of fame has undergone a seismic shift. A new phenomenon has emerged, christened the ‘Zsa Zsa Factor,’ where individuals attain fame without any significant accomplishments. This trend, named after the Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, who was famed more for her glamorous lifestyle and multiple marriages than her acting prowess, is shaping the contours of modern celebrity culture.

Modern Examples: The Famous for Being Famous

Modern examples of this trend are aplenty, awash in the limelight for their reality shows, social media activity, and public appearances, rather than conventional accomplishments. From Paris Hilton to the Kardashians, these personalities have successfully transformed the mundane into the extraordinary, their everyday lives becoming a source of fascination for millions.

(Read Also: Vandalism of Udham Singh’s Statue in Punjab Sparks Outrage, Investigation Underway)

Emerging markets, like India, are not exempt from this trend. Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, is a regular fixture at Bollywood events, earning his keep by taking selfies with celebrities. Urfi Javed, a social media personality, commands significant media attention for her unconventional outfits and antics.

The Rise of Content Creators

Internet personalities like Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh have also found fame not through traditional avenues but through their online content. They are content creators, not in the traditional sense of producing art, music, or literature, but in generating and sharing their lives, opinions, and experiences with the world.

(Read Also: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath: ‘Behind Every Successful Entrepreneur, There’s a Supportive Parent’)

The Influence of Social Media and Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry and social media have played pivotal roles in this shift, monetizing fame irrespective of traditional achievements. This has spawned a new breed of celebrities who capitalize on their media presence, often overshadowing discussions on more pressing issues such as wars and societal problems.

The nature of fame in contemporary society has evolved with the advent of these new media platforms. The lines between the famous and the ordinary are blurring as more people gain visibility and recognition through digital platforms, opening up discussions on the value and implications of modern fame.

Read More

0
India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jalpaiguri's Last Sunset of 2023: A Vivid End to the Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Penalizes Unitech Advisors and Directors for Fund Mismanagement

By Bijay Laxmi

Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game ...
@Cricket · 6 mins
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game ...
heart comment 0
Tragic New Year’s Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Salman Khan

Tragic New Year's Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future

By BNN Correspondents

Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future
India’s National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030

By Rafia Tasleem

India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh

By Salman Khan

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
28 seconds
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
45 seconds
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 min
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
2 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
3 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
4 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
4 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
5 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
6 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 min
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app