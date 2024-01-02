The Water Crisis in North Kashmir’s Kandi Khass: A Test of Endurance and Hope

In the rugged terrains of North Kashmir, nestled amidst the snow-capped mountains, resides a community on the brink of a crisis. The inhabitants of the Kandi Khass area in Kupwara district, home to villages like Kumar Mohalla, Waderpora, Khach Mohalla, and Labo Mohalla, are grappling with an acute shortage of potable drinking water. This water scarcity has plagued the community for years, casting a long shadow over their daily lives and well-being.

The Unquenched Thirst

The Jal Shakti Department, responsible for the provision of clean water, has been the subject of public scrutiny due to its inability to address the issue. Residents’ repeated pleas for assistance have fallen on deaf ears, leaving them to depend on contaminated water from local streams. This crisis has not only disrupted the normative aspects of life but has also led to the rise of waterborne diseases, compounding the community’s distress. The drying up of local wells and ponds, traditionally reliable sources of water, has further exacerbated the situation.

Voices from the Ground

The local populace’s frustration is palpable, echoing in their accounts of the struggle for a basic human necessity. A resident of the area, with a tinge of despair in his voice, outlined the community’s ordeal, their fruitless efforts to seek relief, and the continued lack of action from the authorities.

The Promise of Relief

Despite the grim scenario, hope persists. Advocate Zahoor Ahmad, a member of the District Development Council, has shed light on plans for two new water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects, estimated at a cost of 7 crore, involve the construction of two bore wells and may provide much-needed respite from the water crisis once operational. The Assistant Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department acknowledged the water quality issue with one of the bore wells, but assured that the problem is under active surveillance and expected to be rectified soon. This, in turn, is anticipated to enable water distribution to the parched area.

In a parallel development, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa held a meeting with top officials to review ongoing projects aimed at supplying clean and pure water to villages in Punjab, including those in the Kandi area. This indicates a broader commitment from the government to address issues of water scarcity and ensure the provision of necessary amenities to rural areas. With the Chief Minister set to dedicate nearing completed projects to the people of Punjab, the future may hold a promise of change for the water-starved communities.

As the people of Kandi Khass and surrounding villages await the fulfillment of these promises, their story serves as a stark reminder of the fundamental importance of access to clean drinking water and the urgent need for robust solutions to combat water scarcity.