The Vanishing Tigers of Hazaribagh: A Tale of Conservation and Historical Significance

A once tiger-rich region in Jharkhand, India, Hazaribagh, named for its ‘thousand gardens’ or ‘thousand tigers,’ is now a tale of historical and environmental significance as it bears witness to the disappearance of its tiger population. A combination of excessive hunting during the 19th and 20th centuries, habitat destruction due to human expansion, and the emergence of man-eating tigers has led to the vanishing of these majestic big cats from the region.

Excessive Hunting and Its Repercussions

Hunting, seen as a symbol of prestige and power, was promoted among the elite and British colonialists, often leading to the overharvesting of tiger populations. This trend of excessive hunting has significantly contributed to the decline of tigers in Hazaribagh.

Habitat Destruction and Its Impact

Besides hunting, the destruction of their natural habitat due to human expansion further aggravated the situation. The loss of prey and habitat forced some tigers to turn into man-eaters, posing a significant threat to local communities. These tigers, often old or injured and unable to hunt their natural prey, were hunted down and killed as a means of public safety, further depleting the tiger population.

The Legacy of Project Tiger

As India marks the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger on April 1st, residents of Hazaribagh reminisce about their region’s once majestic big cats. Launched in 1973, Project Tiger aimed to conserve the rapidly declining tiger population. The initiative has been a critical step in the efforts to bring back the species from the brink of extinction. The tiger population in India has risen above 3,000, nearly doubling since the project’s inception, marking a significant achievement in wildlife conservation.

In a related development, India’s Prime Minister recently announced the launch of the International Big Cat Alliance to further protect endangered species. The success of Project Tiger has even led to discussions with Cambodia to help revive the big cat population there. Not only tigers, but Project Cheetah was also launched to reintroduce cheetahs to India after local extinction in 1952, showcasing India’s commitment to wildlife conservation.