en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

The Unique Barter Economy of Assam’s Tribes: A Tale of Resilience and Cooperation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
The Unique Barter Economy of Assam’s Tribes: A Tale of Resilience and Cooperation

Living Differently: An Inside Look at Assam’s Barter Tribes

In the verdant hills of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a world flourishes, starkly contrasting the economic models prevalent in other parts of India. This is a realm where money is not the de facto medium of exchange. Instead, it’s a place where several tribes, each adorned with distinct traditions, cultures, and attire, adhere to a different economic lifestyle – the barter system.

Economy of Mutual Dependence

In this unique economic model, the tribes engage in labor-intensive work, fulfilling both their livelihood and social needs. The concept of profit-centric economic dealings is virtually non-existent among these tribes. Their focus lies in cooperative and collective efforts, a trait visibly prominent in their post-harvest agricultural activities. The tribal economy thrives on the principle of mutual assistance. Villagers support each other in various tasks, ensuring the preservation of grain for future use.

Resilience in the Face of Pandemic

The global pandemic, while disrupting most economic systems, had a minimal impact on these tribal communities. The very nature of their economic construct allowed them to continue supporting each other through group effort, grain preservation, and service exchange. This resilience demonstrates the effectiveness of their cooperative economic model.

A Glimpse into Communal Living

Photographs from the region offer a snapshot of this communal way of life. They capture collective paddy husking, women fishing to feed workers, villagers washing rice, and making rice bags for grain preservation. They also depict communal meals prepared for those assisting in agricultural tasks. Beyond work, these images also capture moments of relaxation and the sheer satisfaction derived from this cooperative way of life, underscoring the harmony that pervades these communities.

0
Agriculture India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
Advancing Jamaica's Coffee Sector: A Case Study of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory
Arthur McGowan, the visionary CEO of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory, is championing the cause of Jamaica’s coffee farmers, advocating for improved road access to catalyze the sector’s growth. The farm-to-cup model of Trumpet Tree, a brand synonymous with 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, is leaving its mark on the global coffee landscape. With the introduction
Advancing Jamaica's Coffee Sector: A Case Study of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
29 mins ago
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement
31 mins ago
Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement
Kenya's Agri-Business Incubation Project: Empowering Youth in Agriculture
10 mins ago
Kenya's Agri-Business Incubation Project: Empowering Youth in Agriculture
Machine Learning and Hyperspectral Imaging: Revolutionizing Poultry Farming
24 mins ago
Machine Learning and Hyperspectral Imaging: Revolutionizing Poultry Farming
Aremu Elite Backbenchers Revitalize Neglected Road in Ondo State, Ignite Community Spirit
26 mins ago
Aremu Elite Backbenchers Revitalize Neglected Road in Ondo State, Ignite Community Spirit
Latest Headlines
World News
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
23 seconds
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
36 seconds
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
37 seconds
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
52 seconds
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
1 min
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
1 min
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
3 mins
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
Invisible Victims: Nigeria's Elderly Battle Rising Health Challenges
5 mins
Invisible Victims: Nigeria's Elderly Battle Rising Health Challenges
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
5 mins
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
44 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
59 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app