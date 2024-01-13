The Unheard Story of Joginder Yadav: A Tale of Resilience and Adaptability

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, the Churchgate railway station, stands a beacon for book lovers – Joginder Yadav. For over 30 years, this humble book vendor from Mahim has been a constant fixture, weathering the city’s storms and the ever-changing landscape of urban India. His journey is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of small-scale entrepreneurs, as well as a reflection of the shifting reading habits among the city’s denizens.

From Channa to Books: A Story of Adaptation

Yadav’s venture into the world of bookselling began when he was just 16. Having migrated from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, he initially sold channa (roasted chickpeas) along the picturesque Marine Drive. However, he soon noticed other vendors making a better income from selling books. Intrigued and motivated, he decided to switch tracks. His initial stock came from raddiwalas (scrap dealers), a testament to his resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit.

The Undulating Journey of a Roadside Bookseller

Over the years, Yadav has faced numerous challenges, the most significant of which is the lack of a license for his stall. Despite applying for one in 2014, he has yet to receive it. This issue underscores the broader plight of roadside booksellers in Mumbai, who, despite their long-standing presence and contribution to the city’s cultural fabric, are constantly battling bureaucracy and seeking government support to operate legally.

Books: A Lifeline in the City of Dreams

The importance of bookstalls like Yadav’s cannot be overstated, particularly for children who have a voracious appetite for reading. Amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, these stalls serve as mini-libraries, offering a vast range of books to cater to diverse tastes. Yet, these roadside booksellers, the unsung heroes of the city’s literary scene, continue to seek recognition and support.

In sum, Joginder Yadav’s narrative is not just about his personal journey from selling channa to books. It is a snapshot of the larger story of small-scale entrepreneurs in urban India, their struggles, their adaptability, and their unwavering spirit. It’s a reminder that every street corner has a story to tell, if only we stop to listen.