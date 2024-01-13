en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

The Unheard Story of Joginder Yadav: A Tale of Resilience and Adaptability

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
The Unheard Story of Joginder Yadav: A Tale of Resilience and Adaptability

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, the Churchgate railway station, stands a beacon for book lovers – Joginder Yadav. For over 30 years, this humble book vendor from Mahim has been a constant fixture, weathering the city’s storms and the ever-changing landscape of urban India. His journey is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of small-scale entrepreneurs, as well as a reflection of the shifting reading habits among the city’s denizens.

From Channa to Books: A Story of Adaptation

Yadav’s venture into the world of bookselling began when he was just 16. Having migrated from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, he initially sold channa (roasted chickpeas) along the picturesque Marine Drive. However, he soon noticed other vendors making a better income from selling books. Intrigued and motivated, he decided to switch tracks. His initial stock came from raddiwalas (scrap dealers), a testament to his resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit.

The Undulating Journey of a Roadside Bookseller

Over the years, Yadav has faced numerous challenges, the most significant of which is the lack of a license for his stall. Despite applying for one in 2014, he has yet to receive it. This issue underscores the broader plight of roadside booksellers in Mumbai, who, despite their long-standing presence and contribution to the city’s cultural fabric, are constantly battling bureaucracy and seeking government support to operate legally.

Books: A Lifeline in the City of Dreams

The importance of bookstalls like Yadav’s cannot be overstated, particularly for children who have a voracious appetite for reading. Amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, these stalls serve as mini-libraries, offering a vast range of books to cater to diverse tastes. Yet, these roadside booksellers, the unsung heroes of the city’s literary scene, continue to seek recognition and support.

In sum, Joginder Yadav’s narrative is not just about his personal journey from selling channa to books. It is a snapshot of the larger story of small-scale entrepreneurs in urban India, their struggles, their adaptability, and their unwavering spirit. It’s a reminder that every street corner has a story to tell, if only we stop to listen.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
35 seconds ago
Akshay Kumar Opts for Mumbai Metro: A Step Towards Sustainable Urban Transport
In the bustling cityscape of Mumbai, traffic congestion is a chronic affliction, exacerbated by an ever-increasing number of vehicles and a corresponding lack of expansion in road infrastructure. This gridlock spares no one, not even the owners of luxury vehicles. Mumbai’s own Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar, despite owning a collection of high-end cars, including Mercedes
Akshay Kumar Opts for Mumbai Metro: A Step Towards Sustainable Urban Transport
Indian Basmati Rice Lauded as 'Best Rice in the World' by TasteAtlas
6 mins ago
Indian Basmati Rice Lauded as 'Best Rice in the World' by TasteAtlas
Indian Study Challenges 'Dark Age' Myth: Reveals Cultural Continuity Since 800 BCE
7 mins ago
Indian Study Challenges 'Dark Age' Myth: Reveals Cultural Continuity Since 800 BCE
Paris Region President Pécresse Concludes India Visit with Significant Cooperation Agreement
4 mins ago
Paris Region President Pécresse Concludes India Visit with Significant Cooperation Agreement
Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Contract Amid Financial Decline
5 mins ago
Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Contract Amid Financial Decline
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Host Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai
6 mins ago
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Host Grand Wedding Reception in Mumbai
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's First Walking Football League Braces for Historic Final
54 seconds
Nigeria's First Walking Football League Braces for Historic Final
Kevin Sinclair: Rising Star Eyes Test Debut in Frank Worrell Trophy Series
2 mins
Kevin Sinclair: Rising Star Eyes Test Debut in Frank Worrell Trophy Series
Diving Deeper into History: Australian Enthusiasts Keep Antique Diving Alive
2 mins
Diving Deeper into History: Australian Enthusiasts Keep Antique Diving Alive
Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club
2 mins
Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club
Cockroach Infestation Leads to £15,000 Fine for Kabul Darbar Restaurant
3 mins
Cockroach Infestation Leads to £15,000 Fine for Kabul Darbar Restaurant
New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis
3 mins
New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
4 mins
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
5 mins
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
5 mins
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
51 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app