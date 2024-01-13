en English
Education

The Transforming Landscape of Sustainable Interior Design in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
As the effects of climate change become increasingly apparent, urban India is witnessing a significant transformation in attitudes towards the environment and sustainable living. The lockdown experience has heightened awareness of health and environmental issues associated with indoor spaces, sparking a significant shift in interior design practices.

Embracing Sustainable Practices in Vernacular Architecture

The Indian architectural scene is steadily embracing sustainable design principles. Indigenous materials and technologies are being leveraged to adapt to local weather patterns, resulting in energy-efficient and climate-responsive solutions. Examples of this approach can be seen in structures such as the ‘Bhonga’ in Rajasthan and Kutch, the ‘Naalukettu’ in Kerala, and the ‘Zawlbuk’ House in Mizoram. This shift not only supports sustainable development, but also promotes the use of locally-sourced materials and contributes to the preservation of cultural heritage.

A Turning Tide in the Indian Furniture Industry

Projections indicate that the Indian furniture industry is set to experience significant growth in 2024. This growth is driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements, with an anticipated market size reaching US$ 54.3 Billion by 2032. Mr. Ajay Khurana, MD of Formica India, emphasizes the need for innovative solutions, highlighting a shift towards eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. The industry is also witnessing strategic expansion and innovation, with the incorporation of advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the furniture retail experience.

Sustainability Initiatives within the MSME Sector

Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are increasingly adopting sustainable practices, driving positive change, reducing carbon footprint, and building a stronger future. The Make in India with Zero Defect Zero Effect initiative, for instance, encourages MSMEs to upgrade their quality standards without damaging the environment. The D B Sustainability Perception Index (SPeX) for January-March 2023 stands at 54, suggesting a higher level of perception towards sustainability by Indian MSMEs.

Innovations in the Indian Cement Industry

The Indian cement industry is making strides towards sustainable interior design through technological innovations and sustainability. Prefabricated construction, also known as Pre Engineered Buildings (PEBs), is a transformative solution aligning with India’s sustainable development goals due to its water conservation, lower carbon emissions, shorter construction time, energy efficiency, reduced material waste, and recyclability.

In conclusion, the increasing awareness and commitment to renewable materials and energy-efficient solutions in India are indicative of a future where design is inherently responsible and sustainability is an essential aspect of a designer’s work.

Education Environmental Science India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Education

