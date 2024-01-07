en English
Education

The Top 10 Institutions for Data Science Education in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
The Top 10 Institutions for Data Science Education in India

The ever-evolving field of Data Science has become a beacon for students across India, guiding them towards a prosperous academic and professional journey. As the demand for data scientists escalates, choosing the right institution for quality education becomes paramount. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, ranked as the top institution by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), takes the lead in offering a robust Data Science program.

The Pioneers in Data Science Education

While IIT Madras offers the world’s first online BSc degree programme in Programming and Data Science, its counterparts, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, are not far behind. IIT Bombay offers an Inter-Disciplinary Dual Degree and a Masters of Science by Research in the field of Data Science. IIT Delhi focuses on specialized Data Science programs that are designed to equip students with the necessary skills to navigate the data-driven world.

Other Prominent Institutions

IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur are other notable institutions that provide quality Data Science education. With an emphasis on facilities and certification courses, these institutions ensure that their students are industry-ready. IIT Roorkee offers an 11-month Data Science course with industry expert training. The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, on the other hand, provides a 10-month online course designed to cater to the needs of working professionals.

Placement Opportunities and Admission Criteria

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is recognized for its excellent placement opportunities and requires students to clear a national-level entrance exam for admission. Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur also offer robust Data Science programs with strong placement rates. Each of these institutions requires students to clear an entrance exam and offer varying durations of courses, from short-term certification to full-time degrees.

All these institutions are noteworthy for their faculty expertise, resources, campus culture, and career support. Aspiring data scientists can consider these institutions for their academic pursuits in Data Science, ensuring a thriving career in this burgeoning field.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

