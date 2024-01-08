The Tetris Company Amplifies Licensing Partnership with IMG for 40th Anniversary

In a monumental moment for the gaming industry, The Tetris Company has amplified its merchandise licensing agreement with IMG to encompass not only the U.S. and Canada but also Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This expanded collaboration extends to crucial markets such as the UK, France, Germany, North Africa, and India, reinforcing existing ties between the two companies in Brazil and Asia.

A Milestone Multiyear Deal

This multiyear deal, which arrives in tandem with the 40th anniversary of Tetris, is set to spawn a diverse range of Tetris-branded products. These will span various categories, including toys, games, beauty products, sporting goods, pet accessories, stationery, apparel, and more, thus strengthening the brand’s presence across a wide spectrum of consumer interests.

Leaders’ Perspectives

Maya Rogers, CEO of The Tetris Company, communicated her anticipation about the partnership and the brand’s significant anniversary. Over the past few years, IMG has successfully cultivated the Tetris brand in Asia, with notable collaborations such as Tetris x FILA and Tetris x Uniqlo. Louie Sandoval of IMG emphasized Tetris’ status as a cultural icon and the intention to expand the brand to appeal to all generations.

Tetris at CES 2024

In a bid to bolster their initiatives, IMG’s licensing team will be showcasing at the prestigious CES 2024 event in Las Vegas. This high-profile stage will provide an ideal platform to promote their upcoming range of Tetris-based products and initiatives, further cementing Tetris’ position as a global gaming phenomenon.