Education

The Struggle and Hope of Medical Students Amid Financial Hardships

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
The Struggle and Hope of Medical Students Amid Financial Hardships

In a tale of resilience and unyielding determination, Chahare Karishma, a 22-year-old MBBS student from Gundlabori village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, is grappling with financial difficulties while pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. Hailing from a family of farmers, Karishma’s ambition to specialize in gynaecology or cardiology is met with a harsh reality: her parents’ limited income from farming paddy or cotton is insufficient to cover her second-year semester fees of 2.5 lakh rupees.

A Journey of Struggle and Hope

Last year, Karishma finally embarked on her medical journey after securing a government seat at the esteemed Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Hyderabad. This was made possible thanks to the financial assistance provided by Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, who generously paid her fees. Karishma’s academic journey is a testament to her commendable fortitude, having previously studied at a social welfare school and college.

An Appeal for Support

However, Karishma’s aspirations are currently hanging in the balance. The individual who had pledged to support her education this year has backed out, leaving her in a precarious situation. With the impending fee payment looming, she is now seeking help from benevolent donors who can help her continue her pursuit of becoming a doctor.

A Ray of Hope: BHU Scholarship Program

In a parallel narrative of providing financial assistance to medical students, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced a scholarship program for first-year MBBS students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section. This initiative offers Rs. 25000 in financial aid and is primarily funded through alumni donations. Ramesh Chandra Gupta, a notable alumnus, has set an example by donating Rs 5 lakh to the alma mater. The scholarship aims to assist needy students struggling to complete their MBBS degrees due to financial constraints, potentially lighting a beacon of hope for students like Karishma.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

