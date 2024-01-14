The Strategic Significance of the India-UAE Relationship: A Modern-Day Alliance

The harmonious synergy between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has evolved into one of the most significant strategic partnerships of our era. This relationship is marked by a unique blend of strong strategic relevance, burgeoning trade relations, personal camaraderie between leadership, seamless people-to-people ties, robust security cooperation, and a consistently amicable atmosphere.

A Showcase of Bilateral Ties

The multifaceted nature of this partnership will be on full display during a roadshow in Gujarat, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will share the stage just ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The relationship between these two nations has been fortified by frequent visits. Since 2015, Modi has made six trips to the UAE, and Mohamed bin Zayed has reciprocated with four visits to India since 2016.

Trade Relations and Economic Partnerships

One of the major success stories of this partnership has been the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect in May 2022 amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This agreement has given a significant boost to non-oil trade between the two nations, which hit a peak of $50 billion between May 2022 and April 2023. The partnership's vision is to double this figure to $100 billion by 2030.

Strategic Positioning and Global Influence

The UAE's geographic and strategic positioning, coupled with its trade expertise and financial prowess, make it an ideal partner for India's foreign trade and strategic interests. This is particularly true as American influence in the region begins to wane. The UAE also plays a pivotal role in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), offering an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. In addition, the I2U2 grouping, comprising Israel, India, the UAE, and the United States, aims to deepen collaboration in technology and the private sector to address global challenges.

The UAE's sensitivity towards India's political issues, including the situation in Kashmir, has further cemented their bilateral relations. As foreign policy commentator Jayanth Jacob opines, the India-UAE relationship holds immense promise for the future and is of critical importance to both nations.