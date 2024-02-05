The Stranded Dead: Snowfall Blocks Chowkibal-Karnah Road, Leaving Deceased's Body at Handwara Mortuary

The northern district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir is currently grappling with the aftermath of a heavy snowfall that has left the Chowkibal-Karnah road closed for six days. The snow accumulation, reaching 5-6 feet, has rendered the road impassable for all vehicles, blocking access to critical services and causing considerable difficulties for local residents.

Stranded Deceased's Body at GMC Handwara Mortuary

A 45-year-old individual's body is currently being held at the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara mortuary due to the closure of the road. Relatives of the deceased are urging for the body to be airlifted so they can conduct funeral rites promptly. This unfortunate incident underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for more effective snow-cleaning measures.

Locals Express Frustration Over Decades-Long Demands

Locals in Karnah have expressed frustration over decades-long demands for a tunnel at Sadhna Top to allow year-round accessibility. These claims, they feel, have been met with empty promises despite past assurances by government officials. The frustration is heightened by a 2021 announcement by Central Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that a tunnel would be built. The tunnel, if completed, would significantly reduce the vulnerability of the region to snow-induced road closures.

Expected Clearing of the Road

An official has stated that the road is expected to be cleared by the following day, which would enable the transportation of the body to Karnah. However, this incident underscores the need for improved infrastructure and preparedness to prevent such situations in the future.