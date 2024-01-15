The Shah Bano Case: A Landmark in India's Constitutional History

In an epochal legal clash that marked India's constitutional history, the Shah Bano case of 1985 highlighted the intricate issues housed at the crossroads of secular governance, religious law, and individual rights within a liberal democracy. This case, grappling with the tenets of personal law and secularism, was initiated by Shah Bano, a Muslim woman who filed a petition for maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmad Khan, under Section 123 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, in an Indore court in 1978.

Muslim Personal Law and The Verdict

Khan resisted the claim, invoking the Muslim Personal Law that dictated maintenance should only be provided during the iddat period. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, where in April 1985, a ruling was passed in Shah Bano's favor. Chief Justice Y.V. Chandrachud underscored that moral duty to provide maintenance should not be confined only to religious doctrines.

Political and Religious Backlash

The verdict sparked a tumultuous reaction among the Muslim clergy and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. The resultant political maneuvering led to the Rajiv Gandhi government passing the Muslim Women (Protection on Divorce) Act, 1986, effectively overturning the Supreme Court's decision.

The Aftermath

The Shah Bano case evolved into a contentious issue, influencing the Indian middle class and igniting the Hindu right wing's campaign for a uniform civil code. It posed a formidable challenge to the principles of Nehruvian secularism and remains a significant milestone in India's legal and social narrative.