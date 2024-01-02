en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

The Secretive Union of Bollywood’s Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol: A Tale of Privacy Amidst Stardom

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
The Secretive Union of Bollywood’s Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol: A Tale of Privacy Amidst Stardom

In the world of Indian cinema, where glitz, glamour, and public personas often overshadow personal lives, the hidden marital journey of the renowned actor, Sunny Deol, and his wife, Pooja Deol, offers an intriguing narrative. The couple’s secretive union, lasting almost four decades, has brought a new perspective on the intersection between celebrity life and privacy.

The Mysterious Marriage of Sunny and Pooja Deol

In 1983, Sunny Deol, a budding actor, was making waves with his debut film ‘Betab.’ Around the same time, he secretly tied the knot with Pooja Deol, also known as Lynda Deol, a half British, half Indian writer hailing from a distinguished British family. Despite the swirling rumors about Sunny Deol’s relationship with actress Amrita Singh, he consistently denied being married, maintaining a veil of secrecy around his personal life.

A Secret Kept for Decades

While Sunny Deol’s career in Bollywood flourished, Pooja Deol chose to live in London, away from the limelight. Their low-profile lifestyle shielded their marital status from the public eye. However, the secrecy surrounding their marriage fuelled speculations. The rumors gained traction when wedding photographs of Sunny and Pooja Deol surfaced, creating a stir in the industry and among fans.

The Deol Family in the Limelight

The Deol family found themselves under the public gaze when their son, Karan Deol, married Drisha Acharya in a grand reception in Mumbai. The event, which brought the Deol family into the limelight, also drew attention to Sunny and Pooja Deol’s previously concealed marriage. Amidst the revelations and celebrations, the Deol family demonstrated a unique blend of personal privacy and public life, highlighting the ever-intriguing personal side of a celebrity’s life.

0
Bollywood India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad: A Rumoured Romance Shrouded in Style and Success

By BNN Correspondents

Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks Candidly About His Bollywood Journey and Working with Big Stars

By BNN Correspondents

Mrunal Thakur: From a Cherubic Face to a Versatile Actress

By BNN Correspondents

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Sacred Sanctuary at Home Amidst Professional Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Roundup: Major Developments Across Television, Music and ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 51 mins
Entertainment Roundup: Major Developments Across Television, Music and ...
heart comment 0
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo

By BNN Correspondents

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo
Karan Johar Rings in New Year with Rani Mukerji, Addresses Online Trolling and Stands up for Individual Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Karan Johar Rings in New Year with Rani Mukerji, Addresses Online Trolling and Stands up for Individual Rights
Mumbai Police Foundation Amasses Rs 25.49 Crore, Akshay Kumar Emerges as Largest Donor

By BNN Correspondents

Mumbai Police Foundation Amasses Rs 25.49 Crore, Akshay Kumar Emerges as Largest Donor
Latest Headlines
World News
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
16 seconds
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
27 seconds
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
30 seconds
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
30 seconds
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
Blackhawks' Players Show National Pride in IIHF World Junior Championship
31 seconds
Blackhawks' Players Show National Pride in IIHF World Junior Championship
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
40 seconds
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
43 seconds
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
57 seconds
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
1 min
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app