Business

The Rising IT Channel Business in India: A Look into CRN India’s Partner Growth Forum

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
The Rising IT Channel Business in India: A Look into CRN India's Partner Growth Forum

India’s information technology (IT) channel business is experiencing remarkable growth, largely driven by the significant contributions of channel partners. In acknowledgment of these efforts, CRN India, in collaboration with prominent industry entities such as Dell Technologies and Tech Data, has been organizing the Partner Growth Forum, a multi-city event aimed at celebrating the successes and outlining the future growth trajectory of channel partners.

CRN India’s Partner Growth Forum

The Partner Growth Forum is an initiative designed to appreciate and encourage the work of channel partners in driving IT transformation within India. Held across various cities, the forum serves as a platform for recognizing success stories and establishing a roadmap for future growth and development. The event is a testament to the importance of partnerships in the IT sector, highlighting the potential they hold in fostering innovation and technological advancement.

Insights into Hyderabad’s IT Channel Business

As part of the forum, CRN India conducted an interview with Praveen from Cloudace Technology, focusing on the IT channel business in Hyderabad. The conversation shed light on the specific advancements and trends in the city’s IT channel business and underscored the importance of such partnerships in the broader context of India’s IT sector development. These insights provide a localized perspective on the rapid growth of the IT channel business and highlight the unique opportunities and challenges presented in different regions within the country.

The Broader Context: India’s IT Sector Development

India’s IT sector is evolving rapidly, with the emergence of Smart TVs and other innovative technologies reshaping the landscape. As per a recent report, India’s Smart TV market size was valued at USD 11.53 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.57 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.72 Billion by 2030. This growth is indicative of the broader trends in the IT sector, with partnerships playing a critical role in driving the technological transformation.

India’s IT channel business, with its focus on partnerships and collaboration, is proving to be a key driver of the country’s digital transformation. As the sector continues to grow and evolve, the importance of initiatives like the Partner Growth Forum cannot be overstated. Celebrating the success of channel partners and establishing a roadmap for their future growth and development is integral to the continued advancement of India’s IT sector.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

