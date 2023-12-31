The Revolution in Mid-Range Smartphone Market of 2023

The year 2023 has sparked a revolution in the mid-range smartphone market, with the emergence of manufacturers like Realme, Motorola, Poco, Nothing, Vivo, and OnePlus.

These brands have introduced devices that strike a balance between affordability and premium features, resonating with the Indian market’s shift from budget to mid-range phones.

Realme’s Premium Offering

Realme has introduced the 11 Pro Plus, which boasts a 200MP camera and impressive overall performance. Priced under Rs 25,000, the device has caught the attention of many tech enthusiasts.

Motorola’s Edge 40 comes with unique features such as IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging, all at a lower price point. The device, however, faces some challenges with heat management and software updates.

Poco’s Speedy Solution

Poco’s F5, the only phone in India with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 chipset, offers high speed and a 2-year warranty. The device, however, compromises on build quality and software updates.

The Nothing Phone (2) stands out with its unique design, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and Nothing OS 2.5 update. After a price cut, it’s now available for Rs 39,999.

Vivo’s V29 Pro showcases excellent camera capabilities with a 12MP telephoto lens and a 50MP primary sensor. It also offers improved performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

OnePlus’s Redemption

OnePlus has redeemed themselves with the 11R, featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, great camera performance, and a promise of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. The device is priced at Rs 39,999.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 3, another mid-range smartphone, has received a discounted price in India. Despite facing competition from other options in the market, such as the POCO F5, the OnePlus Nord 3 is recommended for those looking for a device with a great display and cameras under Rs 30,000. It’s now available at a discounted price below Rs 30,000 in India, making it a more compelling option for buyers.