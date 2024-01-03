The Ocean Connection Documentary: A Fight for Olive Ridley Sea Turtles’ Survival

The upcoming documentary, The Ocean Connection, turns its lens on the conservation efforts focused on the nesting habitat of Olive Ridley sea turtles in Honnavar, Karnataka. Crafted by Bengaluru-based filmmaker Vikas Badiger and the Honnavar Foundation, spearheaded by Sandeep Hegde, the documentary aims to shine a light on the threats looming over these vulnerable creatures, as classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A Fight for Survival

Central to the narrative is the proposed four-lane road construction on Kasarakod beach, a critical nesting ground for the turtles. The local fishermen community and environmentalists have voiced their opposition to the project, taking their fight all the way to the National Green Tribunal. The documentary captures the hatching of the turtles and their perilous journey to the sea, a seasonal event that unfolds between December and February.

Behind the Scenes

Creating the documentary was no small feat, given the unpredictability of turtle movements. However, the team persevered and succeeded in documenting this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon. The film offers audiences a unique window into an environment under threat and the living beings that inhabit it.

Anticipated Premiere

The documentary is set to premiere on February 4 at the Suchitra Theatre in Banashankari. Tickets are available on BookMyShow. The premiere offers an opportunity for viewers to witness the remarkable journey of these turtles and the efforts to preserve their habitat.