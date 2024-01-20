The Mission: A Deep Dive into John Allen Chau's Fatal Journey

The Mission, a National Geographic documentary streaming on Hulu and Disney+, shines a spotlight on the life and death of John Allen Chau, an American Christian missionary who met a tragic end while attempting to contact the isolated Sentinelese tribe of North Sentinel Island. Directed by the award-winning duo of Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss, the film is a reconstruction of Chau's journey and his ultimate sacrifice, pieced together through a mosaic of letters, diary entries, photos, videos, and animation.

Chau's Determination and the Sentinelese Resistance

Known for their fierce resistance to outside contact, the Sentinelese people have lived in isolation for centuries on their small island in the Bay of Bengal. This resistance is now legally protected by the Indian government, not only to preserve their unique culture but also to shield them from external diseases for which they lack immunity. Despite this, Chau, propelled by his religious conviction, embarked on a mission in 2018 to evangelize the Sentinelese people, leading to his untimely death.

Unpacking Chau's Motivations and Consequences

The Mission delves into the motivations and aftermath of Chau's actions, featuring interviews with his friends, family, and experts in the fields of faith and isolated cultures. The film attempts to present a balanced view of Chau's mission, inviting scrutiny of his decisions while encouraging a broader conversation about the implications of his actions. However, critics have not been unanimous in their views. While some have denounced Chau's actions, others, like IndieWire, have praised the film for its nuanced approach, even as they argue that it could have delved deeper into broader themes beyond just religion.

A Perspective on The Mission

In his review, Holy Cross Father Vince Kuna, a producer-at-large at Family Theater Productions, argued that the documentary challenges both secular and religious viewers to contemplate the complexities of mission work and martyrdom. He further discussed the historical context of evangelization, the inherent risks, and the delicate balance between prudence and the Christian obligation to spread the gospel.