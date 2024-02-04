The Milanee in Jamshedpur Celebrates 110th Foundation Day: A Tribute to Bengali Art and Culture

The vibrant city of Jamshedpur witnessed an exuberant celebration as The Milanee, an emblematic club representing the Bengali community, celebrated its 110th Foundation Day on February 4. The day was marked by a medley of cultural activities and ceremonies, a testament to the club's enduring commitment to the propagation of art and culture.

Hoisting the Flag and Honoring the Past

The celebration commenced with the hoisting of the club flag, carried out by Club President Shekhar Dey and Secretary Dipankar 'Raju' Dutta. This was followed by a soulful rendition of the club anthem by the Sur Sangam team, echoing the club's ethos and its deep-rooted connection to Bengali culture.

A poignant homage was paid to the club's previous office bearers and founding members, including the late Amiyo Bhushan Sharma and others. This gesture of remembrance emphasized the club's respect for its rich heritage and the figures who played a pivotal role in its establishment and growth.

A Celebration of Art and Culture

The event wasn't just a commemoration of the past, but also a celebration of the present and a look towards the future. Club President Shekhar Dey spoke about the club's pivotal role in promoting and preserving traditional values in the social and cultural scene. He emphasized the significance of art and culture, not just as forms of expression, but as integral parts of the community's identity.

An Evening of Melodies and Gastronomy

The evening was embellished with a cultural program featuring performances by Swarnali Bose, a renowned singer from Kolkata. Her melodious strains added to the festive atmosphere, further enlivening the occasion. In addition to the musical delight, attendees were treated to an array of delectable Bengali cuisine, adding a gastronomic element to the cultural extravaganza.

The program concluded on a gracious note with a vote of thanks by Secretary Raju Dutta, encapsulating the club's gratitude for the continued support and participation of its members and the community at large. The 110th Foundation Day of The Milanee was a manifestation of the club's enduring legacy and its unwavering commitment to the promotion of Bengali art and culture.