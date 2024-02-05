The Legacy of Mahesh Vithal: Upholding a Family Barber Tradition in Levuka, Fiji

Steeped in history and brimming with tales of resilience and cultural assimilation, Vithal Bhai & Sons in Levuka, Fiji, is more than a barber shop. It is a testament to the legacy of a family that journeyed from India and found their calling in the South Pacific. The shop's longstanding custodian, Mahesh Vithal, is a symbol of a bygone era where craftsmanship and personal touch were at the heart of every profession.

The Journey: From Gujarat to Levuka

Born in 1956, Mahesh Vithal is a descendant of the Maisuria clan from Gujarat, India. His father, who was brought to Fiji at the tender age of thirteen by his uncle, learned the trade of hairdressing before establishing his own barber shop in Nabua in 1938. Following the end of World War II, his father was persuaded by returning Lomaiviti soldiers to move to Levuka, where he laid the foundation of the renowned Vithal Bhai & Sons.

Multifaceted Skills: A Family Tradition

Vithal's father was not just a barber. He was an embodiment of the phrase, 'jack of all trades'. Sewing, photography, hairdressing, and carpentry were all skills he mastered and subsequently passed on to his son. These skills weren't just hobbies; they were survival tactics, tools for self-reliance in a new land. Today, Mahesh Vithal, who also honed his carpentry skills at a technical school, is a testament to his father's teachings.

Vithal Bhai & Sons: A Living Museum

The barber shop, nestled in Levuka, is a place of history. It houses Fiji's oldest barber chair, a family heirloom that has seen generations of customers. Each snip of the scissors, each buzz of the trimmer is a nod to the past, a celebration of a tradition that has withstood the test of time. However, Vithal laments the current generation's lack of interest in learning trades. He emphasizes the importance of self-reliance, urging the youth to take advantage of available opportunities and make their mark.