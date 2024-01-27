The Intersection of Religion and Politics in India: A Deep Dive

As India stands at the crossroads of religion and politics, the discourse surrounding its socio-political landscape has taken a significant turn. The release of a new book by Dr. S Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, titled 'Why Bharat Matters,' has brought the influence of religious epics on national identity to the forefront. This exploration of the role of mythology in shaping the worldview of Indians is a significant departure from his previous work, 'The India Way.'

Religious Epics and National Identity

The book emphasizes the importance of epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata in defining the cultural ethos of India, suggesting the West should acknowledge these elements' significance. This acknowledgement, according to Jaishankar, can lead to a more comprehensive understanding of the Indian psyche and its influence on the country's politics.

The State and Religion: A Delicate Balance

Recent events in India, such as the 'bhavya and divya Sri Ram Mandir samaroh' (grand and divine ceremony for the Ram Temple), have further highlighted the intersection of religion and politics. For many, the ceremony was a fulfilling spiritual event, but it also raised concerns about the country's commitment to secularism and equality of all religions. The state's involvement in the ceremony led to doubts regarding the principle of 'sarva dharm sambhav' (equality of all religions), considered an indigenous concept of secularism in India.

Political Symbols and Their Impact

The influence of religious symbols extends beyond national identity and into the realm of Indian politics. Symbols such as the hand and the lotus, associated with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respectively, connect with voters at a deeply cultural level. The historical significance of these symbols in Indian politics has been the subject of much debate, with the INC's hand symbol often incorrectly associated with Islam.

As India navigates the complexities of religious influence in politics, it is clear that these symbols and narratives play a critical role in shaping the country's political and electoral landscape. The careful balance between religion and state, embodied in the principle of 'sarva dharm sambhav,' remains a guiding principle in this journey.