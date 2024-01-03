en English
India

The International Kite Festival: A Colorful Spectacle Soaring Gujarat’s Skies

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
The International Kite Festival: A Colorful Spectacle Soaring Gujarat’s Skies

When the sun rises on January 14th, the skies of Gujarat, a state in India, will burst into a riot of colors. The occasion? Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan, a festival that has evolved from a local celebration to a global spectacle. The festival, characterized by widespread kite flying, brings together people on rooftops, their eyes tracing the flight of kites, their hearts brimming with joy.

A Global Showcase of Kite Flying

The state’s International Kite Festival, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, has taken Uttarayan to a global stage. First organized in Ahmedabad, the festival has since spread to other cities across the state, attracting kite flyers from every nook and corner of the world. It was designed to shine a spotlight on the local festival, turning the world’s gaze towards Gujarat’s vibrant cultural heritage.

The Impact of the Festival

The festival’s impact has been far-reaching. Consider the story of Gopal Patel, a seasoned kite flyer who has traveled internationally to showcase his skills thanks to the festival’s promotion under the Vibrant Gujarat platform. The festival has also been a boon for the state’s tourism, drawing in visitors eager to witness the spectacle.

A Lifeline for Local Artisans

Local kite-making artisans, primarily from the Muslim community, have also tasted the fruits of the festival’s success. Once dependent on a handful of traders, these artisans now find their services in demand from abroad. The transformation has been profound. Their workshops hum with activity throughout the year, their hands expertly crafting kites that will eventually flutter in the skies of distant lands.

Beyond Kites: Unity and Economic Growth

Historian Rizwan Qadri highlighted the festival’s inclusive nature, one that transcends age and religious barriers. It’s a testament to the power of a simple kite, a string, and a wind-kissed sky. But Uttarayan is more than just a celebration—it’s an industry that generates significant revenue, contributing to the state’s economy.

As Gujarat gears up for the International Kite Festival, preparations are underway at Vallabhsadan riverfront, where a giant kite-shaped gate will welcome visitors from January 7th to 14th. Tents and food courts will be set up to cater to the participants, who in previous years have hailed from countries as diverse as Libya, Malaysia, Congo, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, and Brunei.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

