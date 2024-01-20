The Initiation of 'Pran Pratishtha' for Ram Lalla Idol in Ayodhya

In the sacred precincts of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, a significant religious ceremony - the 'pran pratishtha' - was initiated for the idol of Ram Lalla on Monday. This ritual, central to Hindu traditions, involves the infusion of 'prana', or life force, into the idol. As a part of the ceremony, scholars engaged in the purification of the 'vigrah' or body of the idol, reciting sacred mantras to consecrate the deity.

'Arniman Than' and 'Agni Mantras'

The ritual of 'arni manthan', a traditional method of producing fire for a 'yajna' or sacred fire ritual, was performed by Anil Mishra, one of the 'yajamanas' or ritual sponsors. This process underscores the importance of fire in Hindu rituals. Simultaneously, the priests chanted 'Agni Mantras' to invoke the element of fire, regarded as crucial for the successful completion of a 'yajna'.

Preparations and Commencement

The preparations for the 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram Temple included elaborate security measures and an expected attendance of VVIP guests. Amid the preparations, controversy arose over viral pictures of the Ram Lalla's idol. Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das expressed his displeasure over these pictures, emphasizing the importance of keeping the deity's eyes concealed until the completion of the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

The Grand Ceremony on January 22, 2024

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for January 22, 2024, at the Ram Mandir. This event carries immense significance and is expected to draw a large number of devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement is anticipated in the rituals and the event will be broadcast live on national and international channels, allowing millions to witness this historic moment.