India

The Human Cost of Mumbai’s Construction Boom: A Closer Look at Migrant Workers’ Plight

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
10,000 infrastructure and private construction projects are underway in Mumbai, setting the stage for a significant transformation of the city’s skyline. Major developments like the Coastal Road, Navi Mumbai international airport, and several metro lines are all part of this construction boom. However, it’s the migrant workforce that’s paying the real cost of Mumbai’s infrastructural growth.

The Plight of Migrant Workers

The surge in construction projects has led to an influx of migrant laborers from within Maharashtra and other states. Driven by poverty and lack of employment opportunities, these workers face precarious working and living conditions. Safety measures are often neglected, and workers are routinely paid below minimum wage without official records, effectively denying them access to compensation in the event of accidents or death.

Existing Laws: A Question of Implementation

Despite the Building and Other Construction Workers Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act, 1996, which aims to protect workers’ rights and safety, implementation falls short. The reasons range from lack of awareness and complex eligibility criteria to systemic indifference. The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is tasked with worker safety and welfare, collecting 1% of the total project cost as a cess for funding. However, the criteria for accessing these funds are stringent, and bureaucratic delays further impede compensation.

Efforts for Improvement: A Long Road Ahead

Registration with the welfare board is low, and migrant workers particularly struggle with the system. Efforts to increase registration and improve welfare measures are ongoing. Some partnerships between the board and real estate associations are beginning to take shape, but the challenges remain significant. The construction industry is calling for a stronger government role in labor welfare and implementation of safety policies.

As Mumbai continues to grow and evolve, the plight of the migrant workers driving this development must not be overlooked. Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of progress, and the urgent need for change.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

India

