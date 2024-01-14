en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

The Global Response to Over-Tourism: Balancing Revenue and Sustainability

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
The Global Response to Over-Tourism: Balancing Revenue and Sustainability

The global surge in tourism, with its wave crashing heavily on small towns and heritage sites, has triggered a flurry of measures aimed at managing and mitigating the adverse effects on these locations. The stark illustration of this is the traffic quagmire in Manali, India, where 28,000 cars turned the once-idyllic mountain town of Hanle into a parking lot. Different locations have responded to over-tourism with diverse strategies such as implementing paid day passes, capping visitor counts, and activists deploying subversive signage to communicate the negative impacts. The term ‘turismofobia’, coined by the Spanish media, encapsulates the local despair triggered by an excessive tourist presence.

Legislative Measures Against Over-Tourism

In Alto Adige, Italy, a law enacted in 2022 prohibits the opening of additional guest houses or hotels unless one closes, addressing the exhaustion of local resources and housing issues for residents. Venice, teetering on the brink of being listed as an endangered heritage site by UNESCO, is contemplating charging an entry fee to day-trippers to control the tourist influx. Meanwhile, in Pomfret, Vermont, USA, a popular road was closed to non-residents during the peak foliage season due to the destruction caused by tourists. These actions underscore a growing consciousness of the need to strike a balance between tourism revenue and the sustainability of environmental and social ecosystems.

Data Management and Sharing in Tourism

These measures are informed by data management and sharing, which can aid in waste management and prevent overcrowding. However, the challenge persists in areas like Indian hill stations, where local customs of hospitality and an absence of institutional mechanisms impede effective action against over-tourism.

The Tension Between Local Needs and Larger Administrative Priorities

This phenomenon also lays bare the tension between the immediate needs of small local populations and the broader, revenue-driven priorities of larger administrations. It is a delicate act of balancing the economic benefits of tourism with the potential harm to the local environment and society. In this context, sustainable tourism development emerges as a crucial factor. It requires a holistic approach, considering economic, environmental, and social factors, and the alignment of policies with execution and outcomes.

0
India Italy Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
54 mins ago
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, an emblematic harvest festival celebrated with zest in South India, particularly in the state of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring speech. His words not only highlighted the festival’s significance as a symbol of national unity but also resonated with his vision for a developed India
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
1 hour ago
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
1 hour ago
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
1 hour ago
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
1 hour ago
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
1 hour ago
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
35 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
43 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
48 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
55 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
60 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
1 hour
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
1 hour
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
1 hour
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
1 hour
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
3 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app