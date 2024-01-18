The Gharial: A Struggle for Survival Amidst Human Threats

In the heart of the Indian subcontinent, the gharial (Gavialis gangeticus), a creature of prehistoric origin with a distinctive long, narrow snout, teeters on the brink of extinction. This river-dwelling reptile, with a unique bulbous nasal growth known as a ghara on mature males, stands as a rare example of sexual dimorphism in crocodilians. However, the gharial, once king of the rivers, now faces an existential crisis.

The Gharial’s Life and Habitat

The gharial, also referred to as the gavial, is primed for an aquatic existence. With an adult length of 12 to 15 feet, it is a formidable yet specialized carnivore, primarily feeding on fish. The female gharials, true to their riverine nature, nest on riverbanks during the dry season. The majority of the gharial population resides within the National Chambal Sanctuary in North India, a protected area spanning 5,400 square kilometers, and also home to other endangered species like the red-crowned roof turtle and the Ganges river dolphin.

Endangered Status and Threats

Despite its impressive size and specialized adaptations, the gharial finds itself critically endangered. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List states that only about 650 adult gharials remain in the wild. This precarious situation is primarily due to human activities. The expansion of sand mining destroys the gharial’s nesting sites, while water control measures, such as dam construction, disrupt its natural habitat. Adding to this, the gharials face danger from fishing activities. Their riverine nature puts them at risk of entanglement in fishing nets, a threat that claimed the life of an adult male gharial in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, in June 2023.

Conservation Efforts

Despite the dire circumstances, hope persists. Conservation efforts are underway to protect and preserve the remaining gharial populations. The focus is on reducing human activity-induced threats, preserving the gharial’s natural habitat, and ensuring their continued survival in the face of increasing adversity.