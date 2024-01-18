en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

The Gharial: A Struggle for Survival Amidst Human Threats

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
The Gharial: A Struggle for Survival Amidst Human Threats

In the heart of the Indian subcontinent, the gharial (Gavialis gangeticus), a creature of prehistoric origin with a distinctive long, narrow snout, teeters on the brink of extinction. This river-dwelling reptile, with a unique bulbous nasal growth known as a ghara on mature males, stands as a rare example of sexual dimorphism in crocodilians. However, the gharial, once king of the rivers, now faces an existential crisis.

The Gharial’s Life and Habitat

The gharial, also referred to as the gavial, is primed for an aquatic existence. With an adult length of 12 to 15 feet, it is a formidable yet specialized carnivore, primarily feeding on fish. The female gharials, true to their riverine nature, nest on riverbanks during the dry season. The majority of the gharial population resides within the National Chambal Sanctuary in North India, a protected area spanning 5,400 square kilometers, and also home to other endangered species like the red-crowned roof turtle and the Ganges river dolphin.

Endangered Status and Threats

Despite its impressive size and specialized adaptations, the gharial finds itself critically endangered. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List states that only about 650 adult gharials remain in the wild. This precarious situation is primarily due to human activities. The expansion of sand mining destroys the gharial’s nesting sites, while water control measures, such as dam construction, disrupt its natural habitat. Adding to this, the gharials face danger from fishing activities. Their riverine nature puts them at risk of entanglement in fishing nets, a threat that claimed the life of an adult male gharial in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, in June 2023.

Conservation Efforts

Despite the dire circumstances, hope persists. Conservation efforts are underway to protect and preserve the remaining gharial populations. The focus is on reducing human activity-induced threats, preserving the gharial’s natural habitat, and ensuring their continued survival in the face of increasing adversity.

0
India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
The curtains fell on the 5th Meghalaya Games at the P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura, with East Khasi Hills firmly holding the reins of victory. With an impressive haul of 359 medals, including 132 gold, 105 silver, and 122 bronze, East Khasi Hills unequivocally dominated the event. The second place was secured by Ri-Bhoi, albeit
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
5 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
6 mins ago
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
2 mins ago
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
4 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
5 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
Latest Headlines
World News
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
1 min
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
1 min
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
1 min
5th Meghalaya Games: A Catalyst for Reevaluating Sports Development
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
2 mins
C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins: The Texans' Game Plan Against the Ravens
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
2 mins
Political Scandals and Controversies: A Global Shift in Discourse
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
2 mins
Graham Potter at Emirates Stadium: A Signal for Crystal Palace?
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
2 mins
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
2 mins
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
6 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app