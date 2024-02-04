The Fight Against Bonded Labour: A Tale of Liberation and Challenge

In the heart of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a teenager, once confined to the shackles of bonded labour in Chennai, eagerly awaits his 18th birthday to step into the world of lawful employment. Among 22 children who served as bonded labourers in jewellery manufacturing units in Chennai, he was liberated under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition Act) 1978. However, the gripping tentacles of poverty and desperation have driven many of the rescued back into the same industry, often working for their previous exploiters.

The Vicious Cycle of Poverty and Bondage

Economic vulnerability preys on these liberated children and their families, with some allegedly receiving threats from former employers to refund the compensation they received post-rescue. This grim situation paints a stark picture of the relentless cycle of poverty and bondage that threatens to engulf these innocent lives once again.

NGOs to the Rescue

Non-governmental organizations like READ, in collaboration with the Integrated Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT), are tirelessly rallying for West Bengal to extend its hands of support towards these children and their families. They stress the urgency for the Labour Commissionerate to intervene promptly, to deter these young adults from being swallowed back into the debilitating vortex of exploitation.

ILFAT: A Beacon of Hope

Launched in 2019, ILFAT stands as India's maiden national forum that places an emphasis on the voices of human trafficking survivors. It symbolizes a beacon of hope in the fight against the heinous crime of human trafficking, an unspeakable violation of human rights.

