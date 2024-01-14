en English
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone

On January 15, 1949, a historic event marked an important milestone in the post-independence era of India. The command of the Indian Army, which had been under British control, was transferred to Indian hands. Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa assumed the role of the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, taking over from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, the last non-Indian holder of the position.

A Symbolic Handover

The handover was not just a change in leadership; it represented a significant shift, a turning point in India’s journey towards full independence. It came after India had gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, and marked the full Indianization of the Army’s command. This event was a testament to the nation’s sovereignty and its ability to govern and protect itself.

Legacy of the Commanders

Both Field Marshal Cariappa and General Bucher had distinguished military careers. General Bucher, born on August 31, 1895, in Edinburgh, Scotland, began his military journey at the Edinburgh Academy. His commissioning from the Royal Military College, Sandhurst, took place in 1914, during World War I. He served in various capacities, including in the 31st Duke of Connaught’s Own Lancers and was honored with a Military Cross for his role in the Third Anglo-Afghan War. His journey brought him back to India, where he held several high-ranking positions in the British Indian Army during and after World War II.

Field Marshal Cariappa, on the other hand, led the Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo Pakistan War of 1947. His appointment as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Military in 1949 was a testament to his leadership skills and the trust placed in him by the nation. His contributions to the Indian Army are unparalleled and continue to inspire future generations of Indian soldiers.

Remembering the Past, Celebrating the Future

Every year, on January 15, India commemorates this momentous event with the annual observance of Army Day. The day serves to honor the achievements of Cariappa and the Indian Army, reminding citizens of the sacrifices made and the victories earned in the name of national security. As India celebrates the 76th Army Day in Lucknow, it is a time for reflection, gratitude, and renewed dedication to the nation’s protection.

India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

