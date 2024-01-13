en English
The Dawn of a New Era: Inauguration of Puri’s Temple Heritage Corridor Project

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
In the ancient city of Puri, a significant event is unfolding. The Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa, also known as the temple heritage corridor project, is beginning its inauguration process. The project, a grand initiative to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple, has been completed and handed over to the temple administration. The project includes infrastructure developments such as parking places, a bridge, pilgrimage centers, a new road, toilets, clock rooms, and electrical work.

Initiation of the Inauguration Rituals

Marking the commencement of the pre-inauguration rituals, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, extended traditional invitations to priests at his palace, Sri Nahar, with betel nuts. These rituals began with ‘Ankuropan’ and ‘Ankur Puja’, followed by ‘Yajna Adhibas’. The grandeur of these ceremonies is set to escalate with a significant ‘Maha Yagna’ that will start on January 15. This Yagna will feature the placement of an ‘Akhand Deepa’, an ever-burning lamp, symbolizing the eternal nature of the divine.

Three-Day Yagna and the Grand Opening

This ‘Maha Yagna’ will span across three days, involving the participation of priests, and will culminate on January 17. This day marks the official opening of the heritage corridor by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He will also address the gathering from a podium at Utterparswa Mutt, marking an important milestone in the history of the Jagannath Temple.

A Nationwide Gathering and Cultural Performances

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has extended invitations to representatives from 90 religious shrines and institutions nationwide to join the grand opening ceremony. The event promises to be a cultural spectacle, with performances from various cultural troupes and the traditional blowing of conch shells, signifying the auspicious beginning of a new era for the revered temple.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

