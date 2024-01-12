The Body Shop India: Empowering Youth for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future

Marking National Youth Day, The Body Shop India has reinforced its commitment to empowering the younger generation via its Youth Collective Council initiative. The beauty brand is strategically involving young visionaries in sculpting a sustainable and inclusive future, underscoring its commitment to gender sensitivity in every facet of its operations. This move guarantees a respectful and equitable environment for customers and employees of diverse orientations.

Inclusivity Measures and Sustainable Practices

One of the steps towards inclusivity is the introduction of Braille in stores, enhancing the shopping experience for visually impaired customers. Additionally, The Body Shop India is making strides in marketing, featuring diverse real-life heroes in its campaigns, ensuring authentic representation. Established in August, the Youth Collective Council has been advising management on sustainability practices, contributing to the brand’s overarching objectives.

A Commitment to Empowering Youth

Harmeet Singh, the Vice President of Marketing at The Body Shop India, underscored the brand’s dedication to empowering the youth to instigate change. Alongside this focus on youth empowerment, The Body Shop India is charting a path towards sustainability through recycling initiatives, scoring milestones with 100% sustainable stores, and securing Vegan product certification.

Contributing to the BE SEEN BE HEARD Why25 Initiative

Further contributing to youth empowerment, the brand is actively participating in the BE SEEN BE HEARD Why25 initiative, aiming to garner over 10 million new young voters and 1.3 million signatures for future objectives. This initiative aligns with the brand’s goal of doubling its business by 2025, expanding its retail network by 50%, and becoming a completely vegan brand by 2023.