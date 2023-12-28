en English
India

The Bitter Reality of Slum Resettlement: A Glimpse into Bengaluru’s Laggere

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
The Bitter Reality of Slum Resettlement: A Glimpse into Bengaluru’s Laggere

In the heart of Bengaluru, India, Laggere, one of the largest slum resettlement areas, presents a stark reality of urban development. Despite the noble intentions of relocating slum dwellers to formal housing units, the residents find themselves grappling with substandard living conditions, far from the envisioned improvement in their quality of life.

The Reality of Resettlement

Constructed by the Karnataka Slum Development Board, over 16,000 houses sprawl across 60 acres near the Laggere bridge. Occupied by families with varying occupations and an average income between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 a month, the buildings archaically stand, belying their actual age. The residents, however, are living in shabby conditions, hinting at the grim reality of the situation.

Infrastructure and Amenities: A Distant Dream

The resettlement area, intended as an upgrade, is marred by inadequate infrastructure and a lack of basic amenities. The residents’ daily struggles include limited access to clean water and an unreliable electricity supply. Added to this is the issue of poor sanitary conditions, with insufficient sanitation facilities making life arduous.

A Congested Quandary

The resettlement area’s layout, often congested and poorly planned, exacerbates these challenges. The crammed spaces not only pose health problems but also magnify social issues, thereby creating a ripple effect of hardships. This is further compounded by issues related to possession certificates, transport, and sewage.

The plight of the Laggere community serves as an emblematic representation of the broader challenges of urban development. It underlines the much-needed focus on sustained efforts to improve living conditions, especially for the resettled populations. While the transition was intended to provide a better life, the current state indicates a significant gap between the vision and reality.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

