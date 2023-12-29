The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023: Implications for Pet Owners and the Indian Justice System

The Indian Government has introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023 (BNS), a transformative legislation set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, 1860. Journalist Ashmit Tej Kumar sheds light on the potential implications this change may have, particularly for pet owners across the nation. The BNS Act, while aiming to overhaul India’s criminal justice system (CJS), might be introducing specific rules that pet parents need to abide by. Although the details of these rules are not specified, the association with the BNS and IPC suggests a legal framework that could involve responsibilities and potential penalties for pet owners.

Decolonizing India’s CJS: A Missed Opportunity?

The stated objectives of the BNS Act involve decolonizing India’s Criminal Justice System (CJS) and making it citizen-centric. However, the critique provided by Kumar reveals that these proclamations may not entirely hold up under scrutiny. The Act appears to fall short of achieving its own objectives, failing to fully decolonize India’s CJS and make it genuinely citizen-centric.

Pre-Legislative Impact Assessments: A Critical Omission

Another significant concern raised in this discourse is the lack of pre-legislative impact assessments. Such assessments are vital to understand the consequences any new law might have on the population and the existing legal system. Unfortunately, their absence in the process of formulating the BNS Act, 2023, is a glaring oversight.

Over-criminalization, Discrimination, and Excessive Police Powers

Moreover, the BNS Act, as it stands, could potentially reinforce existing colonial vestiges in the system. Issues of over-criminalization, discriminatory practices, and excessive police powers persist, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the new laws in transforming India’s CJS.

In conclusion, while the BNS Act, 2023, marks a significant shift in India’s legal landscape, its effectiveness in achieving its stated objectives remains questionable. As India moves forward, it will be crucial for the Government to address these issues to ensure a truly citizen-centric, decolonized CJS.

