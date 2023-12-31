Thane Police Tighten Security Measures Ahead of New Year Celebrations

In Thane, Maharashtra, the dawn of the New Year is being ushered in under the watchful eyes of local law enforcement agencies. The police are taking proactive measures to ensure that public safety is maintained and order is preserved during the celebrations.

The heightened security protocols comprise additional police deployments and increased surveillance, coupled with stricter law and order enforcement.

A particular focus is being placed on traffic management to prevent congestion and accidents, as large crowds are anticipated to congregate for the festivities.

Proactive Policing to Safeguard Celebrations

Thane Police have already made their presence felt, cracking down on a suspected rave party ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The raid led to the detention of nearly 100 individuals allegedly involved in drug consumption.

In a significant seizure, various illicit substances, including LSD and marijuana, were confiscated. The detained individuals are currently undergoing medical examinations to substantiate the allegations of drug consumption.

This proactive policing initiative underscores the commitment of Thane Police to curb illicit activities and ensure public safety.