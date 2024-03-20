Thalapathy Vijay Creates Buzz in Kerala, Shoots 'GOAT' After 14-Year Hiatus

Thalapathy Vijay's return to Kerala after 14 years has sparked significant excitement among his fanbase, marking a momentous occasion for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)'. The actor's unique interaction with fans outside Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium, captured through a series of viral videos, showcases the fervent anticipation surrounding his latest project.

Fan Frenzy in Trivandrum

On Monday, March 19, the streets of Trivandrum witnessed an extraordinary scene as hundreds of Vijay's fans gathered outside the stadium, eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the superstar. In an unprecedented move, Vijay greeted his fans by climbing atop a bus, waving, and clicking selfies with the crowd, demonstrating his affection and gratitude towards his supporters. This act of fan engagement highlights Vijay's popularity and the deep connection he shares with his audience.

'GOAT' - A Highly Anticipated Film

'GOAT', helmed by director Venkat Prabhu, is currently in its final stages of production and is expected to grace theatres later this year. Vijay's decision to play dual roles, both as the protagonist and antagonist, adds a layer of intrigue to the film's narrative. The ensemble cast, featuring names like Trisha Krishnan, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, and others, further elevates the film's appeal. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, hoping for a cinematic experience that combines Vijay's stellar performance with a compelling storyline.

Implications for Vijay's Career and Fan Engagement

The overwhelming response Vijay received upon his arrival in Kerala not only underscores his status as one of Tamil cinema's most beloved actors but also signifies the potential success of 'GOAT'. Through his engagement with fans and dedication to his craft, Vijay continues to solidify his position in the industry. As anticipation for 'GOAT' mounts, the film is poised to make a significant impact, potentially setting new benchmarks for fan engagement and box office performance.