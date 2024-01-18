en English
THAI to Introduce New Flight Route from Bangkok to Kochi

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
THAI to Introduce New Flight Route from Bangkok to Kochi

THAI, a recognized name in the aviation industry for its noteworthy service, is preparing to introduce a new flight route that will bridge Bangkok and Kochi, India. The commencement of these flights is slated for April 2, in line with the onset of THAI’s summer timetable that extends from March 31 to October 31.

Flight Details

The airline looks to operate three weekly flights utilizing its A320-200 aircraft, specially configured for an all-economy class setting. Departures from Bangkok are scheduled for late-night hours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday under the flight number TG347, with arrivals in Kochi shortly past midnight. The return flights, TG348, promise a direct voyage from Kochi to Bangkok on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.

Booking Availability

As of now, reservations for these flights have not been made available. The current schedule is in a provisional stage, as reported by OAG, a global leader in flight information. Neither THAI’s official website nor independent booking platforms such as Trip.com have provided any confirmation regarding the flight schedule.

Kochi: A Cultural Expanse

Known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea, Kochi is a lively port city and the most populous city in Kerala, India. It presents a rich cultural experience for travelers. The city is adorned with attractions such as Fort Kochi, Mattancherry Palace, the Kerala Folklore Museum, Cherai Beach, the Kerala Kathakali Centre, and the David Hall Gallery & Cafe. Kochi, with its blend of history and modernity, promises to be an inviting destination for the passengers of THAI’s new flight route.

India Transportation Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

