en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Tesla Gears Up for India Launch: A New Chapter in India’s EV Journey

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:05 am EST
Tesla Gears Up for India Launch: A New Chapter in India’s EV Journey

Tesla, the leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is set to ignite the Indian market with its imminent entry in January 2024. The buzz suggests that the formal announcement is likely to be made during the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, where Tesla’s maverick CEO, Elon Musk, is expected to unveil the company’s bold blueprint for India.

Strategic Intent

Currently, Tesla is negotiating with the Indian government for land acquisition for its manufacturing facility, with the state of Gujarat emerging as a potential choice. The state’s existing automotive industry presence, with stalwarts such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and MG Motor, coupled with proximity to strategic ports like Kandla-Mundra, aligns with Tesla’s ambitions, not just for domestic sales, but also for exporting vehicles from India.

From Hesitation to Hope

Previously, high import duties on electric cars had deterred Tesla from foraying into the Indian market. However, a positive shift in Tesla’s perspective came following discussions between Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as a visit by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to a Tesla facility in the US. Today, Tesla sees a strong potential for EVs and battery technology in India, reflecting India’s growing importance in the global EV landscape.

Investment & Innovation

As part of its strategic investment, Tesla is considering setting up a battery manufacturing plant in India. The state of Gujarat is actively courting Tesla’s investments, offering various locations like Sanand, Becharaji, and Dholera for the prospective plant. The investment is part of Tesla’s broader vision for the region, which includes sourcing automobile parts worth up to $1.9 billion from India this year. Tesla is also planning to build a battery storage factory in India to bolster the country’s energy storage capabilities.

Moreover, Tesla plans to debut the facelifted Model 3 sedan in the Indian market in 2024. The revamped Model 3 boasts a redesigned front end, new wheel design, C-shaped tail lamps, improved range, refreshed interiors with a brighter and responsive 15.4-inch touchscreen, redesigned steering wheel, and safety upgrades. Tesla’s commitment to innovation is evident in its drive to continually enhance its product offerings and ensure top-notch safety and performance.

The official announcement of Tesla’s entry into the Indian market is eagerly anticipated at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January 2024. As Tesla gears up to electrify the Indian roads, the landscape of the Indian automobile industry is poised for a seismic shift, marking a significant milestone in the country’s EV journey.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sydney's Grand New Year's Eve Celebration: A Night to Remember

By Geeta Pillai

A Look at the Electric Vehicles Set to Electrify Australia in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

A Unique Blend of Speed and Legality: Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available

By Israel Ojoko

Ford's Puma Set to Become Britain's Best-selling Car of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Xiaomi Diversifies with Debut Electric Vehicle SU7, Aims to Rival Tesl ...
@Automotive · 1 hour
Xiaomi Diversifies with Debut Electric Vehicle SU7, Aims to Rival Tesl ...
heart comment 0
Gasoline Demand Still High: The Mirage of Electric Vehicle Dominance

By Hadeel Hashem

Gasoline Demand Still High: The Mirage of Electric Vehicle Dominance
Unusual Stowaway on Cruise Ship Sparks Security Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

Unusual Stowaway on Cruise Ship Sparks Security Concerns
Indiana Man Survives Week Trapped in Vehicle by Drinking Rainwater

By Geeta Pillai

Indiana Man Survives Week Trapped in Vehicle by Drinking Rainwater
Feline Stowaway on Sydney-Bound Cruise Ship Unveils a Tale of Adventure and Compassion

By Rizwan Shah

Feline Stowaway on Sydney-Bound Cruise Ship Unveils a Tale of Adventure and Compassion
Latest Headlines
World News
Jharkhand CM Open to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Awaits Official Invite
1 min
Jharkhand CM Open to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Awaits Official Invite
LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
3 mins
LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Nepal's Election Commission Gears Up for Nomination Process of National Assembly Election
5 mins
Nepal's Election Commission Gears Up for Nomination Process of National Assembly Election
David Warner Bids Emotional Farewell to MCG After Final Test Innings
6 mins
David Warner Bids Emotional Farewell to MCG After Final Test Innings
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
7 mins
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
13 mins
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
16 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
17 mins
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
17 mins
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
1 hour
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app