en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Terrorist Ambush in Poonch Claims Five Lives; Ayodhya Readies for Inauguration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
Terrorist Ambush in Poonch Claims Five Lives; Ayodhya Readies for Inauguration

In the quiet district of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, a grave event unfolded. A convoy of Indian Army soldiers fell into an ambush orchestrated by heavily armed terrorists. The sudden attack resulted in the tragic loss of five lives, with two others severely injured. The assault occurred at a blind curve between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, a vulnerable point where the convoy could not anticipate the looming danger. The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a splinter group of the Pakistan-based terror syndicate, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ambush Amidst Search Operation

The ambush happened at a critical moment when additional forces were en route to a cordon and search operation. Based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists, the forces were moving to neutralize the threat. The Indian Army’s swift response followed the attack, yet there are indications that the terrorists managed to flee with the soldiers’ arms. The search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing, and the injured soldiers are receiving medical care.

Political Reactions and Calls for Unity

Political leaders across party lines have unequivocally condemned the attack, expressing their condolences for the brave soldiers who laid down their lives. They emphasized unity against terrorism and the need for decisive action to ensure citizen safety. The chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) described the rampant terrorism in Jammu as alarming. Likewise, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) labeled the incident as terrible and called for immediate action.

Ayodhya Gears Up for New Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station

In a contrasting scene in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of a new airport and the redeveloped railway station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to officiate the ceremony. Large posters depicting the upcoming Ram temple and the new airport have been erected across the city, with messages praising Ayodhya as a city of ‘Maryada, Dharm, and Sanskriti’ (honor, religion, and culture). The city, under tight security, is being adorned in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, which will also be graced by Prime Minister Modi’s presence.

As India grapples with the spectrum of sorrow and celebration, the resilience of its people serves as the beacon that guides it through its darkest hours and its brightest days.

0
India Terrorism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal

By Rafia Tasleem

Improved Handling of IBC Cases in 2024: Legal Experts' Forecast

By Rafia Tasleem

Women's Share in Life Insurance Policies Dips Slightly in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema's Celebrated Action Hero

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High ...
@Business · 9 mins
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High ...
heart comment 0
Telangana’s Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services

By Dil Bar Irshad

Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India’s MEA Continues Active Engagement

By Rafia Tasleem

Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India's MEA Continues Active Engagement
MDL Enhances Indian Navy’s Defense Capabilities: A Reflection by CMD Sanjeev Singhal

By Rafia Tasleem

MDL Enhances Indian Navy's Defense Capabilities: A Reflection by CMD Sanjeev Singhal
Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani

By Rafia Tasleem

Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani
Latest Headlines
World News
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
35 seconds
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 min
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
4 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
4 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
4 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
6 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
6 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
8 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
9 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 min
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
10 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
14 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
43 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
52 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app