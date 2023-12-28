Terrorist Ambush in Poonch Claims Five Lives; Ayodhya Readies for Inauguration

In the quiet district of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, a grave event unfolded. A convoy of Indian Army soldiers fell into an ambush orchestrated by heavily armed terrorists. The sudden attack resulted in the tragic loss of five lives, with two others severely injured. The assault occurred at a blind curve between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, a vulnerable point where the convoy could not anticipate the looming danger. The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a splinter group of the Pakistan-based terror syndicate, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ambush Amidst Search Operation

The ambush happened at a critical moment when additional forces were en route to a cordon and search operation. Based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists, the forces were moving to neutralize the threat. The Indian Army’s swift response followed the attack, yet there are indications that the terrorists managed to flee with the soldiers’ arms. The search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing, and the injured soldiers are receiving medical care.

Political Reactions and Calls for Unity

Political leaders across party lines have unequivocally condemned the attack, expressing their condolences for the brave soldiers who laid down their lives. They emphasized unity against terrorism and the need for decisive action to ensure citizen safety. The chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) described the rampant terrorism in Jammu as alarming. Likewise, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) labeled the incident as terrible and called for immediate action.

Ayodhya Gears Up for New Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station

In a contrasting scene in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of a new airport and the redeveloped railway station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to officiate the ceremony. Large posters depicting the upcoming Ram temple and the new airport have been erected across the city, with messages praising Ayodhya as a city of ‘Maryada, Dharm, and Sanskriti’ (honor, religion, and culture). The city, under tight security, is being adorned in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, which will also be graced by Prime Minister Modi’s presence.

As India grapples with the spectrum of sorrow and celebration, the resilience of its people serves as the beacon that guides it through its darkest hours and its brightest days.