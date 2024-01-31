Tensions Escalate in Karnataka as Flags Honoring Hindu Figures are Removed

India's southern state Karnataka is grappling with rising tensions in Mandya and Uttara Kannada districts following the removal of flags associated with Hindu figures. In Mandya district's Keragodu, protests have flared up among opposition groups in the backdrop of the state government's action of pulling down a Hanuman flag. Concurrently, in Uttara Kannada's Bhatkal taluk, the atmosphere has become strained post the local taluk administration's removal of a flag and board honoring Veer Savarkar, a revered Indian freedom fighter.

Unfurling Controversy in Keragodu

At the heart of the discord in Keragodu is the removal of a Hanuman flag hoisted on a 108-foot flagpole. This flag's removal was orchestrated by the CEO of Mandya Zilla Panchayat, who claimed it as unauthorized. The act has incited widespread protests from BJP, JD(S) workers, and pro-Hindu groups, leading to a bandh and a 15-kilometer rally. Notably, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy participated in the protests, leading to verbal sparring with the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

The situation in Bhatkal mirrors the unrest in Keragodu. On January 21, local youths erected a flagpost at the Tenginagundi Gram Panchayat, dedicating it to Veer Savarkar. The local panchayat officers, however, demolished the flagpost, leading to a face-off with residents. The locals formed a large group and staged a sit-in (dharna) protesting against the officials' action. The panchayat members justified the removal, stating the erection of the flagpost lacked the necessary permissions. Countering this, local Hindu activist Govind Naik dismissed these claims, asserting that a request had been made to name the flagpost after Savarkar and discussions had been held on the matter.