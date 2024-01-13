en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Temple Committee Cleanses Holy Sites Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Temple Committee Cleanses Holy Sites Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

In a testament to their profound reverence for sacred spaces, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has launched a cleanliness campaign at Yog Badri Pandukeshwar. This initiative comes in anticipation of the impending consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a seminal event that is poised to draw devotees in droves.

Sanctifying the Sacred

In Hinduism, the pilgrimage sites of Badrinath and Kedarnath hold significant religious sanctity. As a part of broader efforts to uphold this sanctity, the temple committee has embarked on this cleanliness drive. The intent is not just to ensure the hygiene and cleanliness of these revered sites but also to enhance the spiritual experience for the pilgrims visiting these sacred landmarks.

A Community Effort

This cleanliness initiative reflects more than the committee’s responsibility towards these holy places. It is a manifestation of the community’s respect for their sacred sites and their readiness to welcome pilgrims and visitors for the momentous occasion. The campaign, involving local authorities, volunteers, and pilgrims, underscores the collective effort towards maintaining the purity of the area.

Preparing for a Grand Event

The consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple is a momentous event expected to attract a large congregation of devotees. In preparation for this, the temple committee is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the surroundings remain clean and serene. Their initiative goes beyond the physical cleanliness, aspiring to create an environment that reflects the spiritual purity of the occasion.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Shifts in Paytm Stake Ownership Amidst 32% YoY Revenue Growth
In the complex tapestry of India’s fintech sector, a significant shift has been noted in the stake share of Paytm – a leading player. Domestic retail investors have markedly increased their holding in the company, with their stake swelling from 8.28% to 12.85% by the end of December. Changes in Institutional Investments Domestic institutional investors
Shifts in Paytm Stake Ownership Amidst 32% YoY Revenue Growth
Escalating Forest Fire Threatens Dehra Ki Gali Forests
16 mins ago
Escalating Forest Fire Threatens Dehra Ki Gali Forests
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
16 mins ago
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
3 mins ago
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
AtalSetu: A Gamechanger in Regional Connectivity and Development
6 mins ago
AtalSetu: A Gamechanger in Regional Connectivity and Development
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
13 mins ago
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Latest Headlines
World News
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
36 seconds
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
42 seconds
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
National Police Officers Save Choking Man in Alicante Bar
50 seconds
National Police Officers Save Choking Man in Alicante Bar
New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame: 50 Years of Celebrating Sporting Excellence
1 min
New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame: 50 Years of Celebrating Sporting Excellence
C.J. Stroud: On and Off the Gridiron
1 min
C.J. Stroud: On and Off the Gridiron
Bioactive Peptides: A Potential Solution for Cardiovascular Diseases
1 min
Bioactive Peptides: A Potential Solution for Cardiovascular Diseases
Kyla Hayes: The Driving Force Behind Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks' Success
2 mins
Kyla Hayes: The Driving Force Behind Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks' Success
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
2 mins
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
2 mins
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app