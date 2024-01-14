en English
Teliamura Police Station in Tripura Honored as State’s Best for 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Teliamura Police Station in Tripura Honored as State’s Best for 2023

Marking a significant achievement in Tripura’s law enforcement landscape, Teliamura police station in Khowai district has won the title of the state’s best police station for the year 2023. This prestigious honor, part of the DGP Commendation Disc awards, is a testament to the station’s excellent contribution in maintaining law and order, and its successful anti-narcotics campaigns.

Recognition for Effective Law Enforcement

The police station’s recognition is particularly noteworthy as it emerged as the most advanced in its operations among all police stations across the state. This distinction is a reflection of the effective and diligent law enforcement measures implemented at the station, contributing to a safer and more secure environment for the local populace.

The Leadership of Subrata Chakraborty

The recognition is also a tribute to the leadership of the outgoing Officer-in-Charge, Subrata Chakraborty. Chakraborty, currently serving in the SB branch as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, has been instrumental in leading anti-drug campaigns and crime suppression initiatives. His leadership has undoubtedly played a crucial role in earning this accolade for the station, thereby setting a benchmark for other stations in the state.

Accolade Before Retirement

In an interesting twist, the recognition comes just before Chakraborty’s retirement in February. The outgoing officer expressed his satisfaction with the accolade, marking a fitting culmination to his distinguished career in law enforcement. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 17 at the MR Debbarma Smriti Stadium in Agartala. As many as 68 officers and personnel from the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles will be honored for their exceptional service.

India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

