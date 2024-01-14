en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Television Star Surbhi Chandna Criticizes Vistara for Misplaced Luggage and Alleged Rude Behavior

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Television Star Surbhi Chandna Criticizes Vistara for Misplaced Luggage and Alleged Rude Behavior

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, celebrated for her performances in ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’, and ‘Qubool Hai’, has publicly berated the Indian budget airline Vistara for reportedly misplacing her priority luggage and for the alleged impolite demeanor of a ground staff member at Mumbai airport. Chandna detailed her ordeal in a series of candid social media posts, referring to her experience as ‘mental harassment’ and expressing dissatisfaction with the airline’s customer service. She also suggested that passengers consider their options before choosing to fly with Vistara.

Vistara Responds to Chandna’s Complaints

In response to Chandna’s highly publicized complaints, Vistara issued a statement assuring that the matter would be addressed with urgency. The airline’s swift response indicated a keen awareness of the potential for such incidents to harm their reputation, particularly when they involve individuals with a significant public following.

Simultaneous Incident Involving Radhika Apte

This incident involving Chandna comes to the spotlight alongside another recent airport-related ordeal faced by actor Radhika Apte. Apte reported being locked in an airport aerobridge due to a flight delay, without access to basic amenities. Unlike Chandna, Apte did not specify the involved airline or the city in her social media posts, which documented her experience in detail.

These incidents underscore the importance of superior customer service in the aviation industry, particularly in an era where social media provides a powerful platform for customer feedback. Airlines, in response, must prioritize addressing such issues promptly to maintain their reputation and customer trust.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Uday Krishna Peddireddi's 'Big Tree Quest': A Journey through India's Green Heritage
Uday Krishna Peddireddi, a businessman and nature enthusiast hailing from Hyderabad, has embarked on an inspiring journey, named the ‘Big Tree Quest’, with the aim of exploring and documenting India’s heritage trees. His quest, both personal and societal, includes an extensive list of 135 distinguished trees, chosen for their age, size, and the historical or
Uday Krishna Peddireddi's 'Big Tree Quest': A Journey through India's Green Heritage
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
8 mins ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
8 mins ago
From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai's Inspiring Journey
Air Pollution Levels Soar in Chennai Amid Bhogi Celebrations
4 mins ago
Air Pollution Levels Soar in Chennai Amid Bhogi Celebrations
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
6 mins ago
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
8 mins ago
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
Latest Headlines
World News
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
58 seconds
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
2 mins
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
3 mins
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
3 mins
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
3 mins
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
3 mins
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
4 mins
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
4 mins
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
4 mins
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
27 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
43 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
56 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app