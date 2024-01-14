Television Star Surbhi Chandna Criticizes Vistara for Misplaced Luggage and Alleged Rude Behavior

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, celebrated for her performances in ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’, and ‘Qubool Hai’, has publicly berated the Indian budget airline Vistara for reportedly misplacing her priority luggage and for the alleged impolite demeanor of a ground staff member at Mumbai airport. Chandna detailed her ordeal in a series of candid social media posts, referring to her experience as ‘mental harassment’ and expressing dissatisfaction with the airline’s customer service. She also suggested that passengers consider their options before choosing to fly with Vistara.

Vistara Responds to Chandna’s Complaints

In response to Chandna’s highly publicized complaints, Vistara issued a statement assuring that the matter would be addressed with urgency. The airline’s swift response indicated a keen awareness of the potential for such incidents to harm their reputation, particularly when they involve individuals with a significant public following.

Simultaneous Incident Involving Radhika Apte

This incident involving Chandna comes to the spotlight alongside another recent airport-related ordeal faced by actor Radhika Apte. Apte reported being locked in an airport aerobridge due to a flight delay, without access to basic amenities. Unlike Chandna, Apte did not specify the involved airline or the city in her social media posts, which documented her experience in detail.

These incidents underscore the importance of superior customer service in the aviation industry, particularly in an era where social media provides a powerful platform for customer feedback. Airlines, in response, must prioritize addressing such issues promptly to maintain their reputation and customer trust.