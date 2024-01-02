en English
India

Telangana’s Praja Palana Programme Witnesses Surge in Applications

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Telangana’s Praja Palana Programme Witnesses Surge in Applications

The Praja Palana programme in the state of Telangana has witnessed a resounding response from the community, with an overwhelming total of 20,39,927 applications submitted on the fourth day of the initiative. This surge in applications is indicative of an upswing in civic participation and a renewed interest in local governance, painting a promising picture for community engagement and empowerment.

An Inclusive Initiative

Seventeen lakh, thirty-nine thousand, one hundred and forty-six of the total applications were specifically for the Abhaya Hastham schemes, with the remaining applications addressing various other schemes. The Praja Palana programme aims to address a broad spectrum of citizen concerns and requests, making it a significant platform for citizens to interact with government schemes and services.

Impressive Reach and Impact

The programme has seen an impressive cumulative total of 61,16,167 applications over the course of just four days. The initiative was conducted across a vast expanse of 1,866 municipal wards and 3,779 gram panchayats, suggesting a far-reaching impact and wide acceptance among the populace. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari provided these details in a recent press release.

Steering Towards Empowerment

By encouraging active participation from the community, the Praja Palana programme is steering Telangana towards a future of better governance, enhanced civic responsibility, and empowered citizens. The surge in applications is not just a measure of the programme’s success, but also a testament to the people’s increasing interest in the democratic process and their desire to bring about positive change in their communities.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

