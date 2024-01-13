Telangana’s Economic Leap: New Industrial Corridor Proposed

In a significant move aimed at accelerating the economic growth of Telangana, the state’s Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has proposed the creation of a new industrial corridor. This corridor, anticipated to connect Hyderabad with Vijayawada through Miryalaguda, is projected to stimulate the state’s economy by an impressive Rs 2,300 crore.

Blueprint for Progress

Reddy, in a meeting with the Union Minister for Industries and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi, put forth several industrial development proposals. The proposals were not limited to the new corridor alone. They also included final clearance for the Hyderabad-Nagpur corridor and a revised plan for the Pharma City. Originally set to be located between Hyderabad and Warangal, it is now proposed to be relocated to a new site.

Shifting the Focus

Among other crucial discussions, the relocation of the National Design Centre (NID) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada was addressed. This move comes in the wake of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister also proposed the relocation of the Mega Leather Park, initially planned for Nellore, to Telangana. The state has already secured land for this purpose in the districts of Karimnagar and Jangaon.

Enhancing Textile and Handloom Industry

Reddy also sought Greenfield status for the Mega Textile Park and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. This move is anticipated to attract an additional Rs 300 crore in funding and stimulate industries such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags. Furthermore, the Chief Minister requested the allocation of a National Handloom Technology Centre (IIHT) to Telangana. This centre is expected to modernize the training of weavers and augment their income, a development that would benefit the seven handloom clusters in the state.