Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Announces New Guarantees Amid Criticism of BRS Leaders

In a significant move, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, has unveiled the Congress government's plan to roll out two more guarantees. The announcement came amidst a heated exchange with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders who were questioning the execution of the previously pledged six guarantees. Vikramarka took the opportunity to make this proclamation during the inauguration of new classrooms at an Upper Primary school in Chilkur village, Madhira mandal.

Two New Guarantees and Criticism of BRS

While the details of the additional guarantees remain under wraps, Vikramarka's assertive stance against the BRS leaders was quite evident. He didn't shy away from criticizing their tactics and accusations regarding the execution of the earlier promises. His remarks underscored the commitment of the Congress government towards its people and its determination to overcome the challenges posed by the opposition.

Transparent Recruitment and TSPSC Appointments

Addressing the media, the Deputy Chief Minister also shed light on the government's recent moves to streamline public service recruitment. He stated that a new Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman and members have been appointed. Their mandate is to expedite the job notification process. Further, he assured that the upcoming recruitment would be conducted in a transparent manner to avoid any discrepancies that might tarnish the process's integrity.

Telangana's Financial Health in Focus

Finally, Vikramarka didn't mince words when he accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government of leaving Telangana in a financial crisis. Upon assuming office, the Congress government had released a white paper that laid bare the state's financial status and the debt burden imposed by the previous administration. Vikramarka emphasized that his government's current priority is to restore Telangana's financial health, signifying a concerted effort to bring about economic stability in the region.