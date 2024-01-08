en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Telangana Unveils Mega Master Plan to Propel Industrial Growth

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Telangana Unveils Mega Master Plan to Propel Industrial Growth

In a significant move set to redefine Telangana’s industrial landscape, the State government has unveiled a comprehensive Mega Master Plan policy. This strategic initiative, aimed at fostering industrial advancement across the state, was announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during an interaction with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) members in Hyderabad.

Stepping Towards Industrial Revolution

The Mega Master Plan policy, expected to be fully implemented by 2050, is a testament to the government’s commitment to achieving ‘next level industrial development’. Its primary objective revolves around laying a structured framework for industrial development, thereby driving the state’s economic growth.

This policy is designed to elevate Telangana’s position as an attractive destination for industrial investment. The plan entails a series of measures aimed at enhancing infrastructure, streamlining regulatory processes, and fostering a conducive business environment.

A Three-Cluster Strategy

The policy hinges on a unique three-cluster strategy: urban, semi-urban, and rural. The plan is to carve Telangana into these clusters to ensure balanced industrial growth. The urban cluster within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) is set to see a rise of pharma villages, while the manufacturing of defense equipment is planned for Hyderabad.

The semi-urban cluster, between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the rural cluster beyond the RRR, will see different industry sectors flourish. Moreover, various clusters in Zaheerabad are expected to be developed as part of this initiative.

A Bright Future with Solar Power and Employment Opportunities

Among the highlights of the Mega Master Plan is the introduction of a new solar power policy. This move signals the government’s intention to extend incentives to investors in the solar energy sector, thereby contributing to sustainable development.

The policy is also poised to pave the way for significant employment opportunities. The government has plans to establish skill universities to enhance these prospects, potentially providing employment to 35 lakh people. The focus remains firmly on rural welfare and the overall betterment of the state’s economic landscape.

0
Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Etsy's Financial Health: A Deep Dive Ahead of Its FY23 Report
The e-commerce craft giant, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), is heading towards its FY23 financial report, forcing a reevaluation of the company’s financial health and future prospects. Amidst a cash position that tops $977m, lies a mountain of long-term debt at $2.3B, raising eyebrows on the company’s leverage. The debt-to-assets ratio, crossing the acceptable threshold of 0.6 to
Etsy's Financial Health: A Deep Dive Ahead of Its FY23 Report
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
40 mins ago
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
Steinhoff's Presence Fades in Stellenbosch Amid Delisting and Liquidation
51 mins ago
Steinhoff's Presence Fades in Stellenbosch Amid Delisting and Liquidation
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
6 mins ago
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Indian Market Influences for Upcoming Week: Q3 Earnings and Key Economic Data in Focus
24 mins ago
Indian Market Influences for Upcoming Week: Q3 Earnings and Key Economic Data in Focus
China's Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway: A Game-Changer for Xinjiang
30 mins ago
China's Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway: A Game-Changer for Xinjiang
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
33 seconds
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
5 mins
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
6 mins
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
8 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
8 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
9 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
10 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
10 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
11 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app