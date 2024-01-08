Telangana Unveils Mega Master Plan to Propel Industrial Growth

In a significant move set to redefine Telangana’s industrial landscape, the State government has unveiled a comprehensive Mega Master Plan policy. This strategic initiative, aimed at fostering industrial advancement across the state, was announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during an interaction with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) members in Hyderabad.

Stepping Towards Industrial Revolution

The Mega Master Plan policy, expected to be fully implemented by 2050, is a testament to the government’s commitment to achieving ‘next level industrial development’. Its primary objective revolves around laying a structured framework for industrial development, thereby driving the state’s economic growth.

This policy is designed to elevate Telangana’s position as an attractive destination for industrial investment. The plan entails a series of measures aimed at enhancing infrastructure, streamlining regulatory processes, and fostering a conducive business environment.

A Three-Cluster Strategy

The policy hinges on a unique three-cluster strategy: urban, semi-urban, and rural. The plan is to carve Telangana into these clusters to ensure balanced industrial growth. The urban cluster within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) is set to see a rise of pharma villages, while the manufacturing of defense equipment is planned for Hyderabad.

The semi-urban cluster, between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the rural cluster beyond the RRR, will see different industry sectors flourish. Moreover, various clusters in Zaheerabad are expected to be developed as part of this initiative.

A Bright Future with Solar Power and Employment Opportunities

Among the highlights of the Mega Master Plan is the introduction of a new solar power policy. This move signals the government’s intention to extend incentives to investors in the solar energy sector, thereby contributing to sustainable development.

The policy is also poised to pave the way for significant employment opportunities. The government has plans to establish skill universities to enhance these prospects, potentially providing employment to 35 lakh people. The focus remains firmly on rural welfare and the overall betterment of the state’s economic landscape.