Telangana Telugu Lauded as Classic by Governor Soundararajan at University Convocation

At the 16th convocation of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan delivered a speech that underscored the significance of mother tongues in cultural identity and societal cohesion. Dr. Soundararajan, who hails from a Tamil-speaking background, shared her appreciation for the Telangana dialect of Telugu, describing it as a classic language that brings joy to those who speak it. Additionally, she took this opportunity to hand out PhD certificates to the graduates, further emphasizing the need for improving access to Telugu language books.

Embracing Linguistic Heritage

In her address, Governor Soundararajan highlighted the intrinsic value of preserving and promoting one's mother tongue. She connected her message to the broader context of International Mother Language Day, a global observance that stresses the importance of linguistic diversity and encourages the protection of all languages. Dr. Soundararajan’s remarks resonated with the audience, comprising students, academics, and language enthusiasts, reminding them of the unique role that language plays in shaping human consciousness and societal values.

Language as a Social Guide

The Governor's appreciation for the Telangana dialect was more than an acknowledgment of its aesthetic value; it was a call to recognize and leverage the power of language as a guide for society. By sharing her personal enjoyment in speaking Telugu and praising its classic nature, she set an example of how linguistic diversity within India is not just to be tolerated but celebrated. Her speech served as a reminder of the need to create more avenues for people to learn and engage with their native languages, thus reinforcing the social fabric that binds diverse communities together.

Increasing Access to Telugu Literature

One of the practical steps Dr. Soundararajan advocated for was increasing public access to Telugu language books. She stressed the importance of making literature in Telugu more readily available to the public, thereby fostering a deeper connection with the language. This call to action is pivotal, especially in a digital age where languages face the threat of dilution or extinction due to the dominance of a few global languages. By promoting literature and academic resources in Telugu, Dr. Soundararajan highlighted a pathway to preserving linguistic heritage while encouraging intellectual and cultural growth.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan's speech at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University convocation was a vibrant homage to the Telugu language and its dialects. Her reflections on the beauty of the Telangana dialect and the broader implications for linguistic diversity and cultural identity in India offered a compelling narrative on the importance of embracing our linguistic heritage. As society continues to evolve, the preservation and promotion of all languages, especially those at risk of fading into obscurity, remain critical for maintaining the rich mosaic of human culture and knowledge.