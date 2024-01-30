Telangana State Board Introduces English Practical Exam to Boost Students' Oral Skills

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has taken a significant step forward in enhancing the English language skills of its students. A new English practical examination for first-year intermediate students has been introduced, scheduled to take place on February 16, 2024. This initiative aims to foster students' oral English skills and is slated to be extended to second-year students in the upcoming academic year.

Towards Holistic Language Learning

The practical exam comprises three distinct components: an individual speaking task, a role play, and communicative functions. Each component is designed strategically to assess and improve different aspects of the students' communication skills. In the individual speaking task, students will be encouraged to speak for a duration of one minute on any topic drawn from a provided list of 30 subjects.

Role Play: A Gateway to Active Engagement

The role play component takes learning a notch higher by fostering interactive education. Pairs of students will engage in a conversation, acting out a scenario provided to them. This exercise, lasting approximately one to two minutes, aims to enhance their impromptu speaking abilities and stimulate creative thinking.

Communicative Functions: Responding to Real-world Scenarios

The final component, communicative functions, involves recording a student's oral response to a particular situation. This one-to-two-minute task is aimed at training students to respond effectively and appropriately to real-world scenarios. This element, along with the other two components, makes this practical examination a comprehensive assessment of the students' communicative abilities in English.

The introduction of this practical examination by TS BIE is a testament to their commitment to holistic language learning. This qualifying test not only assesses the students' theoretical knowledge but also their practical application of language skills, setting them up for future success.